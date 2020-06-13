/
119 Apartments for rent in Sans Souci, SC📍
1 Unit Available
16 Verner Creek Ct
16 Verner Creek Court, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1026 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home Close to Downtown and Walking Distance to Shopping! - Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
113 Perry Drive
113 Perry Rd, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Very charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located at 113 Perry Drive. This home features beautiful hardwood floors! The kitchen will come with tons of counter space as well as a stove and a refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
35 Burgess Avenue
35 Burgess Ave, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
This extravagant new home is everything you want in a rental! This 3 bed/2 bath flaunts all new modern features including a gorgeous kitchen that opens into a spacious living room, perfect for entertaining! You will fall in love with the granite
1 Unit Available
5 E Blue Ridge Drive
5 East Blue Ridge Drive, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Cute bungalow near both downtown and Cherrydale. Enjoy easy access to downtown's many attractions.
22 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
1 Unit Available
420 Oconner Ct
420 O Conner Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Great 3BR/2BA near downtown Greenville, Cul De Sac - Property Id: 300823 Clean 3 BR 2 Ba home. Quiet, Cul-De-Sac, homes on one side of the street. Great neighborhood.
Southern Side
1 Unit Available
308 Frank Street
308 Frank Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1200 sqft
A cute front porch welcomes you into this newly renovated home! The interior has been freshly painted a soothing shade of gray. There are modern lighting fixtures and newly installed ceiling fans to provide you with additional comfort.
Monaghan Mill
1 Unit Available
300 Smythe St. Unit #6
300 Smythe St, Parker, SC
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
Stand alone unit behind multi-family property near downtown Greenville.One bedroom with open kitchen/living area. Little porch for grilling or enjoying the fall weather. Pets ok with fee.
1 Unit Available
807 Edgemont Avenue - 1
807 Edgemont Ave, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
674 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom mobile home is available for rent today! This home has all brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint, and so much more! Come take a look at this lovely home before it's too late! 2 Bedroom/1.
1 Unit Available
326 Loop Street
326 Loop Street, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Super cute & completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a multiplex that is minutes from Downtown Greenville and Cherrydale Shopping Pointe.
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,145
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
28 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$731
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
West End Market
36 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,098
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
West End Market
6 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,280
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,389
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,639
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
West End Market
16 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,028
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,054
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
5 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
7 Units Available
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$727
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
900 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of Grandeagle. Private and convenient, this is a haven with spacious floor plans.
Augusta Street Area
23 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
6 Units Available
2207 North
2207 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
990 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, private balconies, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, and a pool. Fifteen minutes from downtown.
Southern Side
82 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,082
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Mcbee Avenue Area
28 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sans Souci rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,300.
Some of the colleges located in the Sans Souci area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, Greenville Technical College, and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sans Souci from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville.