160 Apartments for rent in Travelers Rest, SC

109 Tubbs Mountain Rd
109 Tubbs Mountain Road, Travelers Rest, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
588 sqft
109 Tubbs Mountain Rd Available 07/01/20 This home won't last long due to convenience to the Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated
441 N. Poinsett Hwy
441 North Poinsett Highway, Travelers Rest, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
4500 sqft
Beautiful Home in Travelers Rest! - Beautiful one level 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the heart of Travelers Rest overlooking the beautiful setting of Paris Mountain. Home features a great mixture of vintage and modern style throughout.
305 Love Drive
305 Love Drive, Travelers Rest, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1096 sqft
Combo Goodness - Downtown Travelers Rest and Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** This home is fully renovated and has all
74 Maple Lane
74 Maple Lane, Travelers Rest, SC
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 Quadplex in Beautiful Travelers Rest - Property Id: 169046 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
210 Jewel Court
210 Jewel Court, Travelers Rest, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! 3/2 cul-de-sac property up for lease in popular Travelers Rest close to Furman University and Swamp Rabbit Trail! You can't beat the views and space this property has to offer.
116 Midwood Rd
116 Midwood Road, Travelers Rest, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1243 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. Open Floor plan. Open Living area. Carpets in Bedrooms.
12 Rawood Drive
12 Rawood Drive, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Awesome updated home in Travelers Rest located in a quiet established neighborhood that is walking distance to the Swamp Rabbit Trail. 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
$
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
112 Bankside Road
112 Bankside Lane, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom townhouse near Furman and Cherrydale - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. Immaculate and updated. All appliance include Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer furnished and located upstairs.
1126 n hwy 25
1126 North Highway 25, Greenville County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1000 sqft
Spacious apartment close to Swamp Rabbit Trail - Property Id: 300728 Apartment totally remodeled. With new bathroom fixtures. Painted walls. Fully furnished. With its on tv. Comes with dishes. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
342 S Buckhorn Rd
342 South Buckhorn Road, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Wow! Well Maintained Mobile Home in a Private Setting - This Mobile home won't last long! Well maintained and situated in a private setting with plenty of yard space. Interior has been renovated with new flooring and fresh paint.
113 Perry Drive
113 Perry Rd, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Very charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located at 113 Perry Drive. This home features beautiful hardwood floors! The kitchen will come with tons of counter space as well as a stove and a refrigerator.
35 Burgess Avenue
35 Burgess Ave, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
This extravagant new home is everything you want in a rental! This 3 bed/2 bath flaunts all new modern features including a gorgeous kitchen that opens into a spacious living room, perfect for entertaining! You will fall in love with the granite
303 Lindberg Street
303 Lindberg Street, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1066 sqft
Recently remodeled 2x1 single family home in a quiet neighborhood near the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Furman University and Cherrydale! Just a few minutes north of Travelers Rest with an open kitchen, one car garage and washer and dryer included! Fenced in
807 Edgemont Avenue - 1
807 Edgemont Ave, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
674 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom mobile home is available for rent today! This home has all brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint, and so much more! Come take a look at this lovely home before it's too late! 2 Bedroom/1.
23 Maravista Avenue
23 Maravista Avenue, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Glenlea - Townhome close to Furman, N. Greenville, Cherrydale and Swamp Rabbit Trail. Kitchen with appliances opens to den. Dining Room. All bedrooms and laundry including washer and dryer upstairs. Patio on back with storage room. No Pets.
106 Parkdale Dr
106 Parkdale Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1308 sqft
Renovated 3-bedroom ranch in a family friendly neighborhood. Located 10 minutes away from the commercial area, restaurants and Furman University. Spacious shaded front yard, nice covered front porch.
103 Lions Park Road
103 Lions Park Road, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 103 Lions Park Road in Slater-Marietta. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 E Blue Ridge Drive
5 East Blue Ridge Drive, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Cute bungalow near both downtown and Cherrydale. Enjoy easy access to downtown's many attractions.
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Marietta! Just 10 minutes to Downtown Travelers Rest, and convenient to Swamp Rabbit Trail! Hardwood Floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas. Kitchen, Laundry, and bathroom features vinyl flooring.
$
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,145
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
$
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$731
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
$
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,098
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Travelers Rest, the median rent is $570 for a studio, $650 for a 1-bedroom, $780 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,037 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Travelers Rest, check out our monthly Travelers Rest Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Travelers Rest area include Clemson University, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, and Greenville Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Travelers Rest from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville.
