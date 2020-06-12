/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
96 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greer, SC
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1439 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers single-story apartments with full private garages attached. Smoke-free homes. Energy efficient appliances throughout. Full-size washer and dryer connections provided. Walk-in closets and large pantries.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1215 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
20 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$979
1000 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
41 Units Available
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1181 sqft
Adjacent to Century Park and close to downtown Greer, these homes feature plush carpeting, private patios, and spacious closets, among other amenities. Residents have access to a sundeck, a clubhouse, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1393 sqft
Redwood® Greer Everhope is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 5th Street
19 5th Street, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
999 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer - Adorable and freshly remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
104 Village Court
104 Village Court, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located on a private 1 street cul-de-sac, and convenient to downtown Greer and Wade Hampton shopping and dining! Den has a gorgeous natural gas fireplace that opens to bright dining area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
203 Elise Drive
203 Elise Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Lismore Village - Great townhouse on the Eastside. Kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet. Dining area. Washer and Dryer included-located downstairs. Fenced patio. Alarm system. Attic storage. Walking distance to Riverside High School.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
301 W Arlington Avenue
301 West Arlington Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Historic downtown Greer 2 BR, 1 BA bungalow home w/hardwoods in the bedrooms, kitchen has eat in area with a new stove & refrigerator, and a laundry room with washer / dryer hookups.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
76 Spring Crossing Circle
76 Spring Crossing Circle, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome located in the Spring Crossing Subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Greer
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
419 Wood Road
419 Wood Road, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This is a great property located in Taylor's close to Wade Hampton Blvd, shopping and restaurants. Kitchen has been updated. Large open space. Loft area with spiral staircase includes queen bed and nightstand. Updated bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Greer
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$917
972 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
5 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1144 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr, Duncan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
Discover the good life at Berry Shoals Apartments, our beautiful community in Duncan, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1124 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
13 Units Available
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1310 sqft
A leafy apartment community with multi-colored homes, surrounded by natural green space. Dishwashers, granite counters and microwaves in rooms. Yoga, playground and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$876
1047 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
