122 Apartments for rent in Greer, SC

Moving to Greer

Want to move to Greer? There are some things you should know to prepare for your relocation. Get the regular stuff ready like your bank statements, credit reports, landlord references, tax returns and more. It might seem like a lot, but do you want to live in this beautiful city or not? Having your ducks in a row or all your eggs in a basket...or whatever metaphor you like, can make the difference between getting an apartment you want and losing it to somebody else.

The property in Greer is half and half, half rented, half owned. So whether you want to buy a house and settle down or find somewhere to live temporarily and pay rent, theres a good chance youre going to find it in Greer. You can find studios for a fairly reasonable price, while four-bedroom rentals max out at about a little over double the price of a studio per month. Compared to a lot of cities across the country that is a true bargain!