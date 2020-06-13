122 Apartments for rent in Greer, SC📍
Just between Greenville and Spartanburg South Carolina lies Greer a small southern town thats known for its beautiful greenery and city festivals. Greer residents are friendly, and they love showing friends and family Southern hospitality when they visit their homes or pass by on the streets. The city is filed with parks, shopping, restaurants, and sports fields and its an easy drive to the bigger South Carolinian cities.
Want to move to Greer? There are some things you should know to prepare for your relocation. Get the regular stuff ready like your bank statements, credit reports, landlord references, tax returns and more. It might seem like a lot, but do you want to live in this beautiful city or not? Having your ducks in a row or all your eggs in a basket...or whatever metaphor you like, can make the difference between getting an apartment you want and losing it to somebody else.
The property in Greer is half and half, half rented, half owned. So whether you want to buy a house and settle down or find somewhere to live temporarily and pay rent, theres a good chance youre going to find it in Greer. You can find studios for a fairly reasonable price, while four-bedroom rentals max out at about a little over double the price of a studio per month. Compared to a lot of cities across the country that is a true bargain!
Century Park: Turner Park is the western part of the city. Its home to a big park and sports recreation area, so it has a lot of families and single family homes.
Greer Country Club: Its in the northern part of town.
The citys revitalized downtown area is a favorite among residents. To get into Greenville or Spartanburg, foot locomotion won't do - youre going to want to drive. The cities are connected by highway and the drive is an easy straight shoot. If you have a bicycle, you can ride it around Greer proper the streets are shady and calm perfect for a bike ride.