apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
88 Apartments for rent in Greer, SC with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
36 Units Available
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1373 sqft
Adjacent to Century Park and close to downtown Greer, these homes feature plush carpeting, private patios, and spacious closets, among other amenities. Residents have access to a sundeck, a clubhouse, and a business center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$864
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
231 Spring Crossing Cir
231 Spring Crossing Circle, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
231 Spring Crossing Cir Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
203 Elise Drive
203 Elise Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1480 sqft
Greer - 2/2.5, 1,480 SF - Lismore Village - Great townhouse on the Eastside. Kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet. Dining area. Washer and Dryer included-located downstairs. Fenced patio. Alarm system. Attic storage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
216 Nimbus Court
216 Nimbus Court, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
216 Nimbus Court Available 09/09/20 Greer, 2BD/2.5BA, 1480SF - Reserve @ Riverside -Great townhouse convenient to shopping and I85. New carpet will be installed. Kitchen includes all appliances and lots of cabinetry and counter space. Breakfast bar.
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
420 Combahee Court
420 Combahee Court, Greer, SC
6 Bedrooms
Ask
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Clear sight lines on the open concept main level let you keep an eye on things throughout the first floor. Upstairs, the loft makes a perfect play or work space while the owner's suite is designed for relaxation.
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
12 Brightmore Drive
12 Brightmore Drive, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.
Results within 1 mile of Greer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
218 Everard Lane
218 Everard Ln, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Conveniently located off Wade Hampton Blvd in Greer - New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home - 2 Car Garage - Covered Patio - Lawn Care included - Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, smooth top range - dishwasher, built in microwave - also washer and dryer is
Results within 5 miles of Greer
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
8 Units Available
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,612
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,903
1710 sqft
A leafy apartment community with multi-colored homes, surrounded by natural green space. Dishwashers, granite counters and microwaves in rooms. Yoga, playground and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
12 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$960
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
2 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
213 Raven Falls Ln
213 Raven Falls Lane, Five Forks, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3200 sqft
Gorgeous Executive House - Property Id: 301062 This is a meticulously maintained and aesthetically upgraded no smoking/no pet executive house that offers everything you are looking for - From sought after location (Five Forks Area); to convenience
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
38 Kelsey Glen
38 Kelsey Glen Lane, Greenville County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3100 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 5 Bdrm Home in Five Forks - Property Id: 5871 5 BR 2 1/2 Bath 2story home 3080SF built in 2010. Easy access to Airport. This beautiful home is located in an area where there is easy access to I85 and I26.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10 Jade Tree Court
10 Jade Tree Court, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2442 sqft
Greer, 4BD/2.5BA, 2442SF - Mallard Creek - Great house in a very desirable location. Convenient to I-85, shopping, restaurants and I-385. Hardwoods and carpet. LR and DR. Eat in kitchen with appliances includes gas stove opens to den with gas FP.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
370 Juniper Bend Circle
370 Juniper Bend Circle, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1282 sqft
370 Juniper Bend Circle Available 08/01/20 No Yard Maintenance! Minutes from Pelham Road, Haywood Road, and Main Interstates! Community Pool! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28
5003 Edwards Rd, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Quiet, cozy and close to everything! Professionally cleaned place and professionally cleaned carpets!! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo Available for showings now.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9 Summerdale Dr
9 Summerdale Drive, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1908 sqft
Gorgeous 4bd 2.5ba 2 car garage home for rent in the heart of Taylors. Beautiful front porch for those summer nights. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and beautiful back splash.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
385 Hague Drive
385 Hague Dr, Duncan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
385 Hague Drive Available 08/01/20 END UNIT Townhome in Duncan - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1010 Carriage Park Circle
1010 Carriage Park Circle, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3619 sqft
1010 Carriage Park Circle Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
34 Crossbrook Way
34 Crossbrook Way, Five Forks, SC
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
4500 sqft
34 Crossbrook Way Available 07/11/20 6BR with basement in Ravenwood S/D - Over 4500sqft.. just minutes to Woodruff Rd shopping and 15 minutes to Downtown Greenville! This home is well maintained and offers a great floor plan.
