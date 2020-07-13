/
apartments with pool
94 Apartments for rent in Greer, SC with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$864
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
35 Units Available
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1373 sqft
Adjacent to Century Park and close to downtown Greer, these homes feature plush carpeting, private patios, and spacious closets, among other amenities. Residents have access to a sundeck, a clubhouse, and a business center.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
231 Spring Crossing Cir
231 Spring Crossing Circle, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
231 Spring Crossing Cir Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
823 Chartwell Dr
823 Chartwell Drive, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1912 sqft
Maintenance-free living & more space than you realize! This 3 BR, 2 BA townhome is located on Greenville's Eastside, convenient to I-85 as well as downtown! Open floorplan with neutral decor that will flow with any furnishings.
1 of 22
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
514 Meritage Street
514 Meritage Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1560 sqft
Welcome to your new home! This gorgeous 2017-construction end-unit townhome in the highly sought-after O'Neal Village community features craftsman style architecture and maintenance-free living.
1 of 23
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
12 Brightmore Drive
12 Brightmore Drive, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
300 Chartwell Dr
300 Chartwell Drive, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Greer
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10 Treyburn Ct
10 Treyburn Court, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2840 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ascot Subdivision in Greer. Centrally located within a few miles of the Michelin Headquarters, BMW, GSP Airport, Pelham Rd, and easy access to I-85! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
311 Scotch Rose lane
311 Scotch Rose Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2705 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious home in a gated community. - This Beautiful and Spacious Townhouse 2700 sqft in a gated community is waiting for you! Very Convenient location. Close by I-85, BMW, Michelin, Great Shopping & restaurant area.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
804 John Thomas Way
804 John Thomas Way, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1454 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located to shopping, dining, schools! The open floor plan is great for entertaining. The living room features a gas log fireplace for those chilly nights.
Results within 5 miles of Greer
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$955
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$793
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,648
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1710 sqft
A leafy apartment community with multi-colored homes, surrounded by natural green space. Dishwashers, granite counters and microwaves in rooms. Yoga, playground and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
2 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1262 sqft
Discover the good life at Berry Shoals Apartments, our beautiful community in Duncan, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
