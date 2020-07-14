All apartments in Greer
Last updated July 10 2020

Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive

2 Ashburton Drive · (864) 334-7431
Rent Special
Get up to $500 off your first full month!*
Location

2 Ashburton Drive, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,299

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,449

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,474

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
Redwood® Greer Ashburton is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 - 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per home
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in leases, Attached Garages: Included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive have any available units?
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,299. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive have?
Some of Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $500 off your first full month!*
Is Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive offers parking.
Does Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive have a pool?
No, Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive has accessible units.
Does Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive has units with air conditioning.
