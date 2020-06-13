/
duncan
113 Apartments for rent in Duncan, SC📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$829
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1262 sqft
Discover the good life at Berry Shoals Apartments, our beautiful community in Duncan, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
River Falls
105 Churchill Falls Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$904
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to River Falls Apartments! Located in the heart of Duncan, SC between Greenville and Spartanburg! We offer upscale one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with flexible lease terms.
Results within 1 mile of Duncan
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
115 South 1659
115 Burns Street, Wellford, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
A charming all-brick rental home in Lyman! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,200 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Hardwood floors --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air conditioning --Covered
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
511 Sea Mist Court
511 Sea Mist Court, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
3 BR 2BA Ranch home located in Stillpoint Subdivision in Lyman. Great open floorplan with great kitchen which includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer / dryer. Home also has a propane gas fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Great yard.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
226 Holly Dr
226 Holly Drive, Lyman, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Cute home! Open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened porch, or the open porch. Located: 3.0 miles to LKQ A & R Auto Parts, 511 Gap Creek Rd, Duncan, SC 29334 8.4 miles to BMW, 1400 SC-101, Greer, SC 29651 8.
Results within 5 miles of Duncan
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1393 sqft
Redwood® Greer Everhope is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Culpepper Landing Dr
201 Culpepper Landing Dr, Spartanburg County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1128 sqft
Community & Quality Living begins here! - Property Id: 155866 Culpepper Landing, Duncan's spacious apartment homes at an affordable price. When you are searching for your new home, make your only stop at Culpepper Landing.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 5th Street
19 5th Street, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
999 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer - Adorable and freshly remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
106 Mossy Oak Lane
106 Mossy Oak Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Make an appointment today for a private showing of this adorable home on quiet cul de sac. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom basement home sits on a double wide lot.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
707 Poplar Drive
707 Poplar Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
1035 sqft
Poplar Place is located 5 minutes from downtown Greer. Great dining and shopping just a hop, skip, and jump away! On site we have a community pool and clubhouse! Unit 2208 is a 3 bed 2 bath unit located on the second floor.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
463 Bucklebury Road
463 Bucklebury Rd, Spartanburg County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2774 sqft
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath home. The Formal Dining Room with Coffered Ceiling, Chair Rail and Wainscoting is perfect for more formal dinners and gatherings.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
25 11th Street
25 11th Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 1 bath ranch is available for rent now!! This lovely home boasts gorgeous renovations that are sure to impress! You will love the beautiful display of craftsmanship and this home will undoubtedly go fast so
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
128 Saturn Lane
128 Saturn Lane, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1672 sqft
This Single Story ranch has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. It has a separate Living and Dining plus a Den with fireplace and access to the backyard. Kitchen has appliances. Master bedroom has laminate flooring and a full bath. Covered carport.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
104 Village Court
104 Village Court, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located on a private 1 street cul-de-sac, and convenient to downtown Greer and Wade Hampton shopping and dining! Den has a gorgeous natural gas fireplace that opens to bright dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
420 Combahee Court
420 Combahee Court, Greer, SC
6 Bedrooms
$3,395
6340 sqft
Clear sight lines on the open concept main level let you keep an eye on things throughout the first floor. Upstairs, the loft makes a perfect play or work space while the owner's suite is designed for relaxation. STATUS: Occupied.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2131 Gap Creek Road
2131 Gap Creek Rd, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Tues June 2nd from 4-4:30pm This beautiful executive 3bd 2.5ba home with a 2 car garage sits on 0.63 acres on the Greer Country Club Golf Course. You have a front porch that you sit and see beautiful sunsets.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
316 Pelham Street
316 Pelham Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
**LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT FOR A LEASE START DATE IN JUNE 2020** Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Within Walking Distance of Charming Downtown Greer! Perfect location! Located near BMW, Michelin, Greer Hospital, GSP Airport, and
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
301 W Arlington Avenue
301 West Arlington Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Historic downtown Greer 2 BR, 1 BA bungalow home w/hardwoods in the bedrooms, kitchen has eat in area with a new stove & refrigerator, and a laundry room with washer / dryer hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 Country Dale Drive
6 Country Dale Dr, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
6 Country Dale Drive is a stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Your breathe will be taken away when you walk into the kitchen featuring quartz countertops and an island with dimmer lights.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
147 Cosmos Lane
147 Cosmos Lane, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Available 07/08/2020. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home that is conveniently located between Spartanburg and Greenville. The open floor plan is great for entertaining. The living room features an open floor plan for lots of entertaining.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
100 Mulberry Street
100 Mulberry Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1830 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Don't miss this adorable bungalow within walking distance of downtown Greer. Be a part of all the activities, enjoy the restaurants and shopping all without getting into the car. Minutes to everything.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
415 Scenic Oak Drive
415 Scenic Oak Drive, Spartanburg County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
415 Scenic Oak Drive Available 04/06/20 4 Bedroom located in Sweet Water Hills - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Sweet Water Hills. The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of counter space plus breakfast area.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
204 Kendrick Street
204 Kendrick Street, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 204 Kendrick Street in Spartanburg County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Duncan
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Duncan, the median rent is $519 for a studio, $657 for a 1-bedroom, $803 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,076 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Duncan, check out our monthly Duncan Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Duncan area include Clemson University, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, and Greenville Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Duncan from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville.
