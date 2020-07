Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage playground

The Residences at Century Park is unhooked from the ordinary in all the best ways. It is luxury served on the unassuming side. Come reside in considered comfort, among friends - seduced by an original idea of what living can be. The refined elegance and innovative simplicity are a keen balance of working texture, color and lighting used in sophisticated ways. The Residence's stirring beauty stays with residents long after they have departed for their days, but beckons them back with a relaxed and refined vibe with unimpeachable comfort, like sipping a fine drink by the fire. We are located in the heart of Greer, next to Century Park at the corner of Brushy Creek Road and Buncombe Road. Conveniently located to eclectic downtown Greer, Restaurants, Shopping and many large employers!