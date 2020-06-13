242 Apartments for rent in Five Forks, SC📍
Five Forks is one of the most popular suburbs of Greenville in Greenville County, South Carolina. Named for the five major roads that connect and intersect one another in its center, Five Forks is now home to more than 14,000 people. Worried about the U.S. economy, like a lot of other Americans? Let Five Forks ease your stress! It's been growing since it was born, and it certainly shows no signs of stopping now!
Whether you are searching for furnished apartments or giant rental houses, you'll need to contact the City of Simpsonville for information about trash collection, recycling schedules and yard waste. They're also the ones to call if anything unpleasant happens with your sewer. The water lines, however, are maintained by the owner of each property, so when you sign a rental agreement you should automatically have access to running water. The city or your landlord will also know who to call to get you set up with gas, power, Internet, and cable. Call the week before moving day so you don't miss any of your shows!
More importantly, if you're renting, make sure to bring all the necessary documents to land a spot. The usual requirements include photos of your ID, letters of reference from your past landlords, bank statements, and a credit check. Don't forget your checkbook -- the deposit will really seal the deal if you find the perfect spot to call home.
Five Forks is itself a suburb community of Greenville, so there are no specific neighborhoods within its borders. There are, however, a few distinctive characteristics across the town that may make it easier for you to choose between rental condos in the north and studio apartments for rent in the south.
North Five Forks: This area is characterized by homes that look as if they have come straight from the Victorian or Georgian era -- but in fact, they are often less than 10 years old. Wondering if that makes rental houses freakishly expensive? Well, yes and no. Mostly yes. But look through a few listings and you'll probably start to drool, forgetting all your plans to find a nice, moderately-priced apartment.
Main Street and Heritage Park: The houses here are about the same age as in North Five Forks, except their style matches their age. A quick look around will reveal modern, large home designs and big garages galore. If you enjoy having groceries, fast-food and corner shops at an arm's length, this is the right part of town for you. The vast majority of businesses -- particularly restaurants and grocery stores -- are located along the five roads that constitute the original five forks. Papas and Beer is a local favorite watering hole and eatery.
South of Main Street: The houses here seem to grow even larger than along Main Street and then disappear altogether. Although there are residential areas to the far south of Five Forks, there aren't a whole lot of people living down there. What does that mean for you? Slightly lower rental prices and a lot more yard space. You'll also find Henry's Smokehouse in this area.
Five Forks is a very active town, full of people who live, work and socialize all week long. Does that sound like your kind of people and your kind of place? Perfect! Most of the entertainment is centered on the actual five forks, meaning the middle of town. Retail and commercial buildings are spread out more toward the edges, with Anna Jewel and Big Lots over to the western side of town.
Five Forks has a low WalkScore of 45, and most residents don't use public transportation since it isn't set up as well as it is further into the center of Greenville. That means you're going to have to bring your own car to make trips to the grocery store, work, etc. There are some small grocery retailers in the center of Five Forks, like Kangaroo Express and Bi-Lo, but the big supermarkets like Whole Foods Market and Sam's Club are a short drive away in the next suburb. Ethnic food markets, like the Krishna Grocery, The Fresh Market and Oriental Imports are still further west, by the Greenville Airport.
If you like to spend a lot of time shopping, you'll need to head further into Greenville -- Five Forks is more interested in barbecue, beer, and chatting with the neighbors. Want to get into the local spirit? Check out Zone the Sports Grill or Jaden's Pints and Wings for some classic American pub food and drinks.
Feeling hungry? There are so many amazing cuisines here, you won't know where to begin. The Olympian Grill has Greek food like chicken souvlaki. Tony's Pizza and Subs speaks for itself. Shanghai Tokyo Chinese will fill your noodle and ginger beef cravings, while Uncle Bertos Burritos brings you down to Mexico, one bite at a time.
Come and join us!