242 Apartments for rent in Five Forks, SC

Five Forks Neighborhoods

Five Forks is itself a suburb community of Greenville, so there are no specific neighborhoods within its borders. There are, however, a few distinctive characteristics across the town that may make it easier for you to choose between rental condos in the north and studio apartments for rent in the south.

North Five Forks: This area is characterized by homes that look as if they have come straight from the Victorian or Georgian era -- but in fact, they are often less than 10 years old. Wondering if that makes rental houses freakishly expensive? Well, yes and no. Mostly yes. But look through a few listings and you'll probably start to drool, forgetting all your plans to find a nice, moderately-priced apartment.

Main Street and Heritage Park: The houses here are about the same age as in North Five Forks, except their style matches their age. A quick look around will reveal modern, large home designs and big garages galore. If you enjoy having groceries, fast-food and corner shops at an arm's length, this is the right part of town for you. The vast majority of businesses -- particularly restaurants and grocery stores -- are located along the five roads that constitute the original five forks. Papas and Beer is a local favorite watering hole and eatery.

South of Main Street: The houses here seem to grow even larger than along Main Street and then disappear altogether. Although there are residential areas to the far south of Five Forks, there aren't a whole lot of people living down there. What does that mean for you? Slightly lower rental prices and a lot more yard space. You'll also find Henry's Smokehouse in this area.