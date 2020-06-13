Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM

242 Apartments for rent in Five Forks, SC

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 Crossbrook Way
34 Crossbrook Way, Five Forks, SC
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
4500 sqft
34 Crossbrook Way Available 07/11/20 6BR with basement in Ravenwood S/D - Over 4500sqft.. just minutes to Woodruff Rd shopping and 15 minutes to Downtown Greenville! This home is well maintained and offers a great floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Red Jonathan Ct
7 Red Jonathan Court, Five Forks, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2600 sqft
7 Red Jonathan Ct Available 08/01/20 Home in Popular Gilder Creek Subdivision, Covered Porch, Plenty of Room - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
15 Ossabaw Loop
15 Ossabaw Loop, Five Forks, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 Beautiful Custom-Built 5 Bedroom 3.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
38 Copperdale Drive
38 Copperdale Drive, Five Forks, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 **12 MONTH MAXIMUM LEASE** **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED WITH RENT** Beautiful 4 Bedrooms
Results within 1 mile of Five Forks
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4 Silverthorn Court
4 Silverthorn Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2800 sqft
4 Silverthorn Court Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a bonus room - Beautiful home located on Highway 14, 5 minutes to Woodruff Road. 3 bedroom with bonus or possible 4th bedroom, 2.5 baths. Great size yard with covered porch.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
214 Windsong Drive
214 Windsong Drive, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1682 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
5 Sheepscot Court
5 Sheepscot Court, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2013 sqft
When you walk in the front door you step into your foyer that has arched doorways leading to your dinning and living area. Your home has updated lighting throughout. The kitchen has been updated and has an over range microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
5 Paloro Place
5 Paloro Place, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2048 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home very convenient to Pelham and Woodruff Rd. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Living room has high ceiling with fan and fireplace. Home also has a formal dining room and a den. Lots cabinet space and a pantry in the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
6 Ivory Arch Court
6 Ivory Arch Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1750 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood that is convenient to schools, dining, and shopping! The open floor plan is great for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
454 Peaksview Drive
454 Peaksview Drive, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1914 sqft
***NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/1/2020*** Newer construction!! Exceptional 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch that's convenient to Five Forks and minutes from interstates. Open floorplan concept with spacious Living Room.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
100 W. Field Sparrow Ct.
100 W Fieldsparrow Ct, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2141 sqft
**Showings available to begin 6/17** Spectacular 4BR, 2 BA single level home that's recently been renovated & is move-in ready! Flowing, open floorplan. Gas log FP. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & extended snack bar.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
100 W Fieldsparrow Court
100 West Fieldsparrow Court, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
Spectacular 4BR, 2 BA single level home that's recently been renovated & is move-in ready! Flowing, open floorplan. Gas log FP. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & extended snack bar.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
405 Netherland Lane
405 Netherland Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous all brick home in Holland Place. 3BR plus bonus or 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA in culdesac.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Highway 14
1002 South Highway 14, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Traditional brick ranch with 3 BR, 2 BA. Large living room with wood floors and french doors. Kitchen joins keeping room with wood floors and cozy masonry, wood-burning fireplace. New carpet, paint and HVAC.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
210 Cross Field Road
210 Cross Field Road, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3651 sqft
Great home off Tanner Road with easy access to I385 and shopping. Formal living room. Combination living room and den with gas FP. Updated eat in kitchen with appliances. 2 masters, one up and one down both with large baths and lots of closets.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
301 Fortuna Drive
301 Fortuna Drive, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2700 sqft
Orchard Farms, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the very desired neighborhood, Orchard Farms.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
202 Tanner Chase Way
202 Tanner Chase Way, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2497 sqft
202 Tanner Chase Way Available 04/10/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Summerfield Subdivision in Mauldin City. Community Amentities. Fenced in Backyard. - Currently Tenant Occupied until 3/31/2020 No showings until after April 1.
Results within 5 miles of Five Forks
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
40 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
25 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
3 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$789
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
City GuideFive Forks
"I soar on the Highway 85 north / Mingling on Singleton on down to Five Forks / I'm sure you ain't hear of me, but now it's time for / People looking in the sky, like Why Lord?" -From White Jesus by R

Five Forks is one of the most popular suburbs of Greenville in Greenville County, South Carolina. Named for the five major roads that connect and intersect one another in its center, Five Forks is now home to more than 14,000 people. Worried about the U.S. economy, like a lot of other Americans? Let Five Forks ease your stress! It's been growing since it was born, and it certainly shows no signs of stopping now!

Moving to Five Forks

Whether you are searching for furnished apartments or giant rental houses, you'll need to contact the City of Simpsonville for information about trash collection, recycling schedules and yard waste. They're also the ones to call if anything unpleasant happens with your sewer. The water lines, however, are maintained by the owner of each property, so when you sign a rental agreement you should automatically have access to running water. The city or your landlord will also know who to call to get you set up with gas, power, Internet, and cable. Call the week before moving day so you don't miss any of your shows!

More importantly, if you're renting, make sure to bring all the necessary documents to land a spot. The usual requirements include photos of your ID, letters of reference from your past landlords, bank statements, and a credit check. Don't forget your checkbook -- the deposit will really seal the deal if you find the perfect spot to call home.

Five Forks Neighborhoods

Five Forks is itself a suburb community of Greenville, so there are no specific neighborhoods within its borders. There are, however, a few distinctive characteristics across the town that may make it easier for you to choose between rental condos in the north and studio apartments for rent in the south.

North Five Forks: This area is characterized by homes that look as if they have come straight from the Victorian or Georgian era -- but in fact, they are often less than 10 years old. Wondering if that makes rental houses freakishly expensive? Well, yes and no. Mostly yes. But look through a few listings and you'll probably start to drool, forgetting all your plans to find a nice, moderately-priced apartment.

Main Street and Heritage Park: The houses here are about the same age as in North Five Forks, except their style matches their age. A quick look around will reveal modern, large home designs and big garages galore. If you enjoy having groceries, fast-food and corner shops at an arm's length, this is the right part of town for you. The vast majority of businesses -- particularly restaurants and grocery stores -- are located along the five roads that constitute the original five forks. Papas and Beer is a local favorite watering hole and eatery.

South of Main Street: The houses here seem to grow even larger than along Main Street and then disappear altogether. Although there are residential areas to the far south of Five Forks, there aren't a whole lot of people living down there. What does that mean for you? Slightly lower rental prices and a lot more yard space. You'll also find Henry's Smokehouse in this area.

Living in Five Forks

Five Forks is a very active town, full of people who live, work and socialize all week long. Does that sound like your kind of people and your kind of place? Perfect! Most of the entertainment is centered on the actual five forks, meaning the middle of town. Retail and commercial buildings are spread out more toward the edges, with Anna Jewel and Big Lots over to the western side of town.

Five Forks has a low WalkScore of 45, and most residents don't use public transportation since it isn't set up as well as it is further into the center of Greenville. That means you're going to have to bring your own car to make trips to the grocery store, work, etc. There are some small grocery retailers in the center of Five Forks, like Kangaroo Express and Bi-Lo, but the big supermarkets like Whole Foods Market and Sam's Club are a short drive away in the next suburb. Ethnic food markets, like the Krishna Grocery, The Fresh Market and Oriental Imports are still further west, by the Greenville Airport.

If you like to spend a lot of time shopping, you'll need to head further into Greenville -- Five Forks is more interested in barbecue, beer, and chatting with the neighbors. Want to get into the local spirit? Check out Zone the Sports Grill or Jaden's Pints and Wings for some classic American pub food and drinks.

Feeling hungry? There are so many amazing cuisines here, you won't know where to begin. The Olympian Grill has Greek food like chicken souvlaki. Tony's Pizza and Subs speaks for itself. Shanghai Tokyo Chinese will fill your noodle and ginger beef cravings, while Uncle Bertos Burritos brings you down to Mexico, one bite at a time.

Come and join us!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Five Forks?
The average rent price for Five Forks rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,240.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Five Forks?
Some of the colleges located in the Five Forks area include Clemson University, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, and Greenville Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Five Forks?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Five Forks from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville.

