242 Apartments for rent in Five Forks, SC

Moving to Five Forks

Whether you are searching for furnished apartments or giant rental houses, you'll need to contact the City of Simpsonville for information about trash collection, recycling schedules and yard waste. They're also the ones to call if anything unpleasant happens with your sewer. The water lines, however, are maintained by the owner of each property, so when you sign a rental agreement you should automatically have access to running water. The city or your landlord will also know who to call to get you set up with gas, power, Internet, and cable. Call the week before moving day so you don't miss any of your shows!

More importantly, if you're renting, make sure to bring all the necessary documents to land a spot. The usual requirements include photos of your ID, letters of reference from your past landlords, bank statements, and a credit check. Don't forget your checkbook -- the deposit will really seal the deal if you find the perfect spot to call home.