97 Apartments for rent in Greer, SC with hardwood floors
"South Carolina low country / Southern words with an old Sandlapper tune / Palmetto trees swaying in that Atlantic breeze / Reaching up to touch the crescent moon / South Carolina low country" (-- Josh Turner, "South Carolina Low County")
Just between Greenville and Spartanburg South Carolina lies Greer a small southern town thats known for its beautiful greenery and city festivals. Greer residents are friendly, and they love showing friends and family Southern hospitality when they visit their homes or pass by on the streets. The city is filed with parks, shopping, restaurants, and sports fields and its an easy drive to the bigger South Carolinian cities. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greer renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.