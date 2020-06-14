Apartment List
SC
/
greer
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

97 Apartments for rent in Greer, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greer renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particular...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
21 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$914
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1393 sqft
Redwood® Greer Everhope is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
19 5th Street
19 5th Street, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
999 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer - Adorable and freshly remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
248 Highgate Circle
248 Highgate Circle, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2000 sqft
248 Highgate Circle Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath + Bonus in Shelbourne Farms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a HUGE Bonus Room. Located on the Eastside of Greenville, in Shelbourne Farms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
25 11th Street
25 11th Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 1 bath ranch is available for rent now!! This lovely home boasts gorgeous renovations that are sure to impress! You will love the beautiful display of craftsmanship and this home will undoubtedly go fast so

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
125 Middleby Way
125 Middleby Way, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
**Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
75 Wood Hollow Circle
75 Wood Hollow Circle, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2906 sqft
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: August 1st, 2020 Recently built 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in Woodland Ridge community! Located

1 of 22

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
514 Meritage Street
514 Meritage Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
Welcome to your new home! This gorgeous 2017-construction end-unit townhome in the highly sought-after O'Neal Village community features craftsman style architecture and maintenance-free living.

1 of 19

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
65 Roselite Circle
65 Roselite Circle, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Highly desired location in the Terraces of Granite Falls. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has been newly updated with luxury vinyl tile wood floors, new carpet upstairs, new fixtures, and fresh paint throughout.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
463 Bucklebury Road
463 Bucklebury Rd, Spartanburg County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2774 sqft
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath home. The Formal Dining Room with Coffered Ceiling, Chair Rail and Wainscoting is perfect for more formal dinners and gatherings.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 Treyburn Court
10 Treyburn Court, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ascot Subdivision in Greer.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
201 Ascot Ridge Lane
201 Ascot Ridge Lane, Greenville County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
Ascot - Gorgeous brick front traditional on large level private fenced lot. Open floor plan, large rooms, see thru wood burning fireplace between living and dining room areas, balcony over foyer & living room, beautiful moldings, wood floors.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$829
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1262 sqft
Discover the good life at Berry Shoals Apartments, our beautiful community in Duncan, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
6 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$876
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$920
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 27 at 07:15pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Howell Road
14001 Ardmore Springs Circle, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1509 sqft
Conveniently situated on the East side of Greenville, Ardmore Howell Road is a straight shot to downtown, I-385, I-85, Haywood and Woodruff Road.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4 Silverthorn Court
4 Silverthorn Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2800 sqft
4 Silverthorn Court Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a bonus room - Beautiful home located on Highway 14, 5 minutes to Woodruff Road. 3 bedroom with bonus or possible 4th bedroom, 2.5 baths. Great size yard with covered porch.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
14 Lynn Dr
14 Lynn Drive, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1730 sqft
This Is A Rare Find in Taylors! Adorable Brick Ranch! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick ranch in Taylors is centrally located in Taylors and Very convenient to shops, restaurants, Wade Hampton, Downtown Greenville and Greer.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
39 Waters Reach Lane
39 Waters Reach Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3207 sqft
WHITE HALL PLANTATION - BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH TONS OF SPACE - 4BR/3 FULL BATHS - 3405 Sq Ft. - FOR 3D Virtual Tour please visit https://my.matterport.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3 Idlewilde Ave
3 Idlewilde Avenue, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1350 sqft
3 Idlewilde Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge Yard and Convenient to Wade Hampton Shops and Restaurants - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date:
City Guide for Greer, SC

"South Carolina low country / Southern words with an old Sandlapper tune / Palmetto trees swaying in that Atlantic breeze / Reaching up to touch the crescent moon / South Carolina low country" (-- Josh Turner, "South Carolina Low County")

Just between Greenville and Spartanburg South Carolina lies Greer a small southern town thats known for its beautiful greenery and city festivals. Greer residents are friendly, and they love showing friends and family Southern hospitality when they visit their homes or pass by on the streets. The city is filed with parks, shopping, restaurants, and sports fields and its an easy drive to the bigger South Carolinian cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Greer, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greer renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

