Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

149 Apartments for rent in Greer, SC with parking

14 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
20 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$839
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
23 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
35 Units Available
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1373 sqft
Adjacent to Century Park and close to downtown Greer, these homes feature plush carpeting, private patios, and spacious closets, among other amenities. Residents have access to a sundeck, a clubhouse, and a business center.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1439 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers single-story apartments with full private garages attached. Smoke-free homes. Energy efficient appliances throughout. Full-size washer and dryer connections provided. Walk-in closets and large pantries.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1393 sqft
Redwood® Greer Everhope is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 Unit Available
231 Spring Crossing Cir
231 Spring Crossing Circle, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
231 Spring Crossing Cir Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
304 Corday Lane
304 Corday Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
304 Corday Lane Available 08/01/20 Townhome in Greer walking distance to Riverside High - Beautiful townhome with tons of upgrades, next to Riverside High School. 3BD/with loft, 2 1/2 baths and 2 car garage. 1800 sqft.

1 Unit Available
7 Hammett Grove Ln
7 Hammett Grove Lane, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1077 sqft
**PLEASE DO NOT VISIT PROPERTY, UNIT IS STILL OCCUPIED.*** Your going to LOVE this cozy & quiet condo coming available- perfectly located in the Hammett Farms community, Greer. Ready for move in - in just three weeks! Showings start July 27.

1 Unit Available
203 Kylemore Lane
203 Kylemore Lane, Greer, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2326 sqft
Spacious open floorpan home in Greer! Home futures Guest Room with Full Bathroom and Laundry on main floor. Second floor has 4 large size Bedrooms, Loft and Master Bedroom with siting room/study.

1 Unit Available
100 Mulberry Street
100 Mulberry Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1830 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Don't miss this adorable bungalow within walking distance of downtown Greer. Be a part of all the activities, enjoy the restaurants and shopping all without getting into the car. Minutes to everything.

1 Unit Available
12 Brightmore Drive
12 Brightmore Drive, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

1 Unit Available
300 Chartwell Dr
300 Chartwell Drive, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Greer
13 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.

1 Unit Available
10 Treyburn Ct
10 Treyburn Court, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2840 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ascot Subdivision in Greer. Centrally located within a few miles of the Michelin Headquarters, BMW, GSP Airport, Pelham Rd, and easy access to I-85! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
206 Landing Ferry Way
206 Landing Ferry Way, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,790
2200 sqft
Greer, 4Bd/2.5Ba, 2200+/- SF - Camden Court - Beautiful home in great location convenient to shopping and I85. Cu-de sac lot. Formal living room and dining room. Eat-in kitchen with kitchen bar that opens to den with gas fireplace.

1 Unit Available
311 Scotch Rose lane
311 Scotch Rose Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2705 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious home in a gated community. - This Beautiful and Spacious Townhouse 2700 sqft in a gated community is waiting for you! Very Convenient location. Close by I-85, BMW, Michelin, Great Shopping & restaurant area.

1 Unit Available
804 John Thomas Way
804 John Thomas Way, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1454 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located to shopping, dining, schools! The open floor plan is great for entertaining. The living room features a gas log fireplace for those chilly nights.

1 Unit Available
218 Everard Lane
218 Everard Ln, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Conveniently located off Wade Hampton Blvd in Greer - New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home - 2 Car Garage - Covered Patio - Lawn Care included - Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, smooth top range - dishwasher, built in microwave - also washer and dryer is
Results within 5 miles of Greer
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
12 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$960
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
4 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Greer, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greer apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

