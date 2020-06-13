/
/
berea
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
101 Apartments for rent in Berea, SC📍
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Dr
4 Shore Drive, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Duplex In a quiet, wooded community - Property Id: 208250 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
100 Burdine Road
100 Burdine Road, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
1st Month Free!!! 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex off Whitehorse Rd near Berea High school Westcliffe Complex consist of 32 units and is located close to Grocery stores including Ingles and Super Market El Sol. Nearby Restaurants Include Silver Bay Seafood.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
106 Parkdale Dr
106 Parkdale Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1308 sqft
Renovated 3-bedroom ranch in a family friendly neighborhood. Located 10 minutes away from the commercial area, restaurants and Furman University. Spacious shaded front yard, nice covered front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Berea
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Monaghan Mill
1 Unit Available
300 Smythe St. Unit #6
300 Smythe St, Parker, SC
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
Stand alone unit behind multi-family property near downtown Greenville.One bedroom with open kitchen/living area. Little porch for grilling or enjoying the fall weather. Pets ok with fee.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
807 Edgemont Avenue - 1
807 Edgemont Ave, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
674 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom mobile home is available for rent today! This home has all brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint, and so much more! Come take a look at this lovely home before it's too late! 2 Bedroom/1.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
23 Maravista Avenue
23 Maravista Avenue, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Glenlea - Townhome close to Furman, N. Greenville, Cherrydale and Swamp Rabbit Trail. Kitchen with appliances opens to den. Dining Room. All bedrooms and laundry including washer and dryer upstairs. Patio on back with storage room. No Pets.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5 W Marion Rd.
5 West Marion Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1264 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Greenville. Home has hardwoods in the living room, dining room and both bedrooms. Both bedrooms are spacious! There is a huge fenced in backyard with a large deck.
Results within 5 miles of Berea
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,145
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
22 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
West End Market
36 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,098
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West End Market
6 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,280
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,389
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,639
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
West End Market
16 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,028
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,054
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Augusta Street Area
23 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Southern Side
82 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,082
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Mcbee Avenue Area
28 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
145 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Brandon
8 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:55pm
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
West End Market
8 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Mcbee Avenue Area
15 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,236
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,334
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Berea rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,210.
Some of the colleges located in the Berea area include Clemson University, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, and Greenville Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Berea from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SC
Boiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC