All apartments in Greer
Find more places like Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greer, SC
/
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road

505 Everhope Avenue · (850) 780-7306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get up to 1 month free!*
Browse Similar Places
Greer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

505 Everhope Avenue, Greer, SC 29651

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,274

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,374

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,424

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
internet access
Redwood® Greer Everhope is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
fee: $300 per home
limit: 3
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garage w/ Driveway: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road have any available units?
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,274. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road have?
Some of Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road is offering the following rent specials: Get up to 1 month free!*
Is Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road offers parking.
Does Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road have a pool?
No, Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road has accessible units.
Does Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive
Greer, SC 29650
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln
Greer, SC 29650
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd
Greer, SC 29650
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir
Greer, SC 29650

Similar Pages

Greer 1 BedroomsGreer 2 Bedrooms
Greer Apartments with GarageGreer Dog Friendly Apartments
Greer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC
Five Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCShelby, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity