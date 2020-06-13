/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:55 AM
107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greer, SC
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
41 Units Available
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1373 sqft
Adjacent to Century Park and close to downtown Greer, these homes feature plush carpeting, private patios, and spacious closets, among other amenities. Residents have access to a sundeck, a clubhouse, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
203 Kylemore Lane
203 Kylemore Lane, Greer, SC
Spacious open floorpan home in Greer! Home futures Guest Room with Full Bathroom and Laundry on main floor. Second floor has 4 large size Bedrooms, Loft and Master Bedroom with siting room/study.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
707 Poplar Drive
707 Poplar Drive, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1035 sqft
Poplar Place is located 5 minutes from downtown Greer. Great dining and shopping just a hop, skip, and jump away! On site we have a community pool and clubhouse! Unit 2208 is a 3 bed 2 bath unit located on the second floor.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Outback Dr
113 Outback Dr, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
Brand New Townhome in Greer by Meritage Homes! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** This Townhome is designed to be energy-efficient.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Tack Lane
30 Tack Lane, Greer, SC
Popular Chartwell Estates! Riverside School District - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home is located in Greer at the Chartwell Estates subdivision! Large living room that connects to the formal Dining room.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
248 Highgate Circle
248 Highgate Circle, Greer, SC
248 Highgate Circle Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath + Bonus in Shelbourne Farms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a HUGE Bonus Room. Located on the Eastside of Greenville, in Shelbourne Farms.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
617 Millervale Road
617 Millervale Road, Greer, SC
617 Millervale Road Available 07/06/20 Lismore Park Home for Rent - Amazing 5 bedroom home within walking distance to Riverside Middle and High School. This home is in the quaint neighborhood of Lismore Park. This home offers plenty of living space.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Ripton Ct
105 Ripton Court, Greer, SC
105 Ripton Ct Available 07/07/20 Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Shelburne Farms - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home located in Shelburne Farms. Large bedrooms all located upstairs with an office that could be used as an additional bedroom downstairs.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Corday Lane
304 Corday Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
304 Corday Lane Available 07/01/20 Townhome in Greer walking distance to Riverside High - Beautiful townhome with tons of upgrades, next to Riverside High School. 3BD/with loft, 2 1/2 baths and 2 car garage. 1800 sqft.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
132 Bascom Ct
132 Bascom Court, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1820 sqft
Wonderful family home on a bass pond. Three large bedrooms, nicely sized family friendly common areas, separate dining room and office space. Nice yard with a patio for grilling out back. Washer & dryer included. Come and see this terrific home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
25 11th Street
25 11th Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 1 bath ranch is available for rent now!! This lovely home boasts gorgeous renovations that are sure to impress! You will love the beautiful display of craftsmanship and this home will undoubtedly go fast so
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
200 Highgate Circle
200 Highgate Circle, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
Well maintained and immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home! Beautifully Landscaped, with great views of the pond and pool. Contemporary Style throughout this exceptional home. Gray is the new beige! STATUS: Occupied.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
300 Chartwell Drive
300 Chartwell Drive, Greer, SC
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/08/2020 This 4 Bedroom 2.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
420 Combahee Court
420 Combahee Court, Greer, SC
Clear sight lines on the open concept main level let you keep an eye on things throughout the first floor. Upstairs, the loft makes a perfect play or work space while the owner's suite is designed for relaxation. STATUS: Occupied.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
9 Falcon Ridge Way
9 Falcon Ridge Way, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
This three bedroom, two bathroom is a stunner! The kitchen comes equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built in microwave. The beautiful kitchen overlooks the dining room that has an abundance of natural light coming through.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
316 Pelham Street
316 Pelham Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
**LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT FOR A LEASE START DATE IN JUNE 2020** Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Within Walking Distance of Charming Downtown Greer! Perfect location! Located near BMW, Michelin, Greer Hospital, GSP Airport, and
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
125 Middleby Way
125 Middleby Way, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
**Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
430 Riverside Chase Circle
430 Riverside Chase Circle, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 430 Riverside Chase Circle in Greer. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
75 Wood Hollow Circle
75 Wood Hollow Circle, Greer, SC
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: August 1st, 2020 Recently built 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in Woodland Ridge community! Located
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
300 Corday Lane
300 Corday Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION The Rosecliff radiates elegance and sophistication while offering low maintenance and hassle free living! With its dramatic two-story foyer and graceful waterfall stairway, the Rosecliff provides unsurpassed luxury with
Similar Pages
Greer 1 BedroomsGreer 2 BedroomsGreer 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreer 3 BedroomsGreer Accessible ApartmentsGreer Apartments with Balcony
Greer Apartments with GarageGreer Apartments with GymGreer Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreer Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGreer Apartments with ParkingGreer Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC