Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful downtown Charleston apartment with an ideal location at the corner of Calhoun and Meeting St. This quaint 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom unit is 2 stories and has an updated kitchen. The entry to the unit opens to the outside within a secured/gated property.One parking space available. Washer & Dryer is included! Sorry, no pets.