Proximity Residences

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga pool table shuffle board

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Located outside of downtown Charleston, residents can experience high-end boutique shopping, fine dining, established entertainment venues, world-class historic sites, and museums, prominent educational institutions, and much more! Proximity boasts modern one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans with high-end finishes throughout. The gourmet kitchens showcase shaker-style cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and oversized islands with breakfast bars. Proximity provides highly customized amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, spin center, clubhouse, alfresco kitchen with gas grills, outdoor fire pits, pet spa with washing station, outdoor dog park, and temperature-controlled saltwater resort-style swimming pool.