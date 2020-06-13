Apartment List
136 Apartments for rent in Socastee, SC

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405
142 Ella Kinley Cir, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo with an elevator and exterior storage! - Fantastic unit, in a premium location in the Village at Queens Harbour II.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
118 Butkus Drive Unit 7
118 Butkus Dr, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Unfurnished 3+ Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - no rent until January - 2nd Floor Unfurnished Condo - 3+ Bedroom 2 Bath with vaulted ceiling overlooking pond. No smoking - No Pets Available June 1. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3769110)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3Br 2Bth House ! Near back-gate of Market Commons! - Property Id: 298994 **TENANT Occupied**Cant view until 6-17 **Large Private Back Yard** - If the tenant wants a fence, the owner will split the cost with the tenant.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Socastee Boulevard #1
3910 Socastee Boulevard, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is close to Market Commons. The master bedroom has a master bath and walk in closet. Located just 1/2 mile from US 17 and SC 707, this is the perfect location for everything Myrtle Beach has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
458 Levanto Rd.
458 Levanto Rd, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
CONTACT LISTING AGENT PRIOR TO REQUESTING SHOWING Spacious three bedroom, two bath home just completed. Conveniently located off Hwy 544, just a short ride to the beach and easy access to Hwy 31.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
261 Portsmith Dr.
261 Portsmith Drive, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Brand new Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath with plank flooring throughout the entire Condo located inside a gated community! Some of the features that are included are Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
174 Olde Towne Way, #2
174 Olde Towne Way, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Desireable Wellington Community - Owner will rent FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Come see this 3 bedroom 3 bath 1600 square foot townhome today! Spacious floor plan with 1 bedroom downstairs along with a 2nd bedroom and large master upstairs.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3923 Gladiola Ct. #303
3923 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath Open Floor with Vaulted Ceilings. Many upgrades, stainless steel appliances, Dark hardwood floors, and Granite counters. Screen Porch overlooking the pond.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
47 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
359 Waterside Drive
359 Waterside Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1860 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home 2nd Row From the Waterway - *3 Bedrooms *2 Bathrooms *Large Yard *Screened in Patio *Spacious Open Concept Living *Beautiful Trey Ceilings *Large Master Bedroom and Closet *Split Bedroom Setup *Fenced in Yard (RLNE5762250)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
649 Swinford Dr
649 Swinford Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 BR, 2 Bath off Forestbrook rd - Property Id: 295708 Built 2016 nearly new Home off Forestbrook Rd.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2299 Heritage Loop
2299 Heritage Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VPeFCDnnoo Beautiful 4bd/3ba with a 2-car garage. This home features 2,100-heated square foot located in Emmens Preserve Subdivision of Market Common.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
100 Ella Kinley Circle
100 Ella Kinley Circle, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1357 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the upscale Villages at Queens Harbour. Nestled between Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach right off of Highway 17 with plenty of shopping, restaurants and the beach nearby.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1208 Yorkshire Pkwy.
1208 Yorkshire Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2700 sqft
This beautiful, fully furnished, single family home with bonus room, this home boast granite fire place with natural gas logs. Includes recessed lighting upgraded hardware and fixtures.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.

Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
1 Unit Available
699 Riverwalk Dr
699 Riverwalk Drive, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
756 sqft
Earn some green! Park Avenue Properties will reimburse the appliction fee for any approved applicant executing a 12 month lease prior to 3/17/20! As you step into this luxurious condo, you will find an open family room featuring hardwood flooring
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
977 William Curry Ally
977 William Curry Alley, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1686 sqft
Stunning BRAND NEW 3bd/2.5ba single family home with 2 floors, 2 covered porches on the 1st floor and the 2nd floor. This home is boast master bedroom on the 1st floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
607 Pipers Lane
607 Pipers Ln, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767534)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4567 E Walkerton
4567 East Walkerton Road, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Walkers Woods - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home in Walkers Woods.
City GuideSocastee
You say you want a revolution? Relive the triumphs of American history in Socastee, a famous battlefield in a 1781 tussle between American and British troops.

Located in one of the most beautiful states in the country, Socastee is a small town nestled in the heart of Horry County, South Carolina. The population is a little less than 20,000, with a nice cultural mix in that small population. One of the best things about the city is how friendly the people are; If you’re visiting or plan to move to this historic city, you'll no doubt be exposed to homegrown Southern hospitality. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, the city is a vacation spot for many people, but you never have to worry about being crowded out by tourists. All in all, it's a beautiful place to live that doesn't cost a fortune.

Finding an Apartment

Because the town is fairly small, you may have a little difficulty finding an apartment. There are more houses and condos available for rent than there are apartments, but if you have your heart set on an apartment, you should be able to find just what you are looking for with a little perseverance.

How much will it cost?
Since the city is located near the ocean, the prices are a little higher than in some towns with a similar population and economy.

When to rent? You may want to look for a rental during the off-season for tourists and summer vacationers. Because the city is located near Myrtle Beach, there may be some overflow of tourists and vacationers renting places in Socastee, and rents and availability should improve when they're gone.

Where to rent? How close to the ocean do you want to live? If you're considering living close to the water, remember the price of rent will probably be higher than inland. But ahh, that cool ocean breeze can more than make up for the extra cost.

Socastee Neighborhoods

There aren't vast differences between the various neighborhoods in this small city, but it's still worth it to do some research before you settle on the right area for you. Here's a rundown on your options:

Holmestown: A suburban community with homes built between the 1970s and 1990s, this neighborhood is quiet, close to the beach, and next to a golf course, and offers lots of walking areas. $$

Brighton Woods: A flourishing suburban neighborhood for families and single residents, Brighton Woods is about 10 minutes away from Surfside Beach. $$

Camelot: This neighborhood is located near the highway for easy access to everything you need. This quaint and quiet community has many tree-lined streets. $$$

Life in Socastee

Socastee is close to many popular South Carolina beaches, but doesn't have the seasonal crowds of a beach town. If you want to visit a big city, you’re a nice, short drive away from everything Myrtle Beach has to offer. The area still has remnants of saw mills, turpentine distilleries, and cotton gins from its past, so you can get your taste of history, and it also offers state parks and conservation areas. Socastee gives you southern living at its best: hometown hospitality, great food, nature, and, of course, the beach.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Socastee?
The average rent price for Socastee rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,300.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Socastee?
Some of the colleges located in the Socastee area include Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and Coastal Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Socastee?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Socastee from include Myrtle Beach, Little River, Conway, North Myrtle Beach, and Georgetown.

