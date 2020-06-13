136 Apartments for rent in Socastee, SC📍
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 35
1 of 23
1 of 42
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 47
1 of 23
1 of 29
1 of 39
1 of 19
1 of 5
1 of 9
1 of 28
1 of 40
1 of 6
1 of 26
Located in one of the most beautiful states in the country, Socastee is a small town nestled in the heart of Horry County, South Carolina. The population is a little less than 20,000, with a nice cultural mix in that small population. One of the best things about the city is how friendly the people are; If you’re visiting or plan to move to this historic city, you'll no doubt be exposed to homegrown Southern hospitality. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, the city is a vacation spot for many people, but you never have to worry about being crowded out by tourists. All in all, it's a beautiful place to live that doesn't cost a fortune.
Because the town is fairly small, you may have a little difficulty finding an apartment. There are more houses and condos available for rent than there are apartments, but if you have your heart set on an apartment, you should be able to find just what you are looking for with a little perseverance.
How much will it cost?
Since the city is located near the ocean, the prices are a little higher than in some towns with a similar population and economy.
When to rent? You may want to look for a rental during the off-season for tourists and summer vacationers. Because the city is located near Myrtle Beach, there may be some overflow of tourists and vacationers renting places in Socastee, and rents and availability should improve when they're gone.
Where to rent? How close to the ocean do you want to live? If you're considering living close to the water, remember the price of rent will probably be higher than inland. But ahh, that cool ocean breeze can more than make up for the extra cost.
There aren't vast differences between the various neighborhoods in this small city, but it's still worth it to do some research before you settle on the right area for you. Here's a rundown on your options:
Holmestown: A suburban community with homes built between the 1970s and 1990s, this neighborhood is quiet, close to the beach, and next to a golf course, and offers lots of walking areas. $$
Brighton Woods: A flourishing suburban neighborhood for families and single residents, Brighton Woods is about 10 minutes away from Surfside Beach. $$
Camelot: This neighborhood is located near the highway for easy access to everything you need. This quaint and quiet community has many tree-lined streets. $$$
Socastee is close to many popular South Carolina beaches, but doesn't have the seasonal crowds of a beach town. If you want to visit a big city, you’re a nice, short drive away from everything Myrtle Beach has to offer. The area still has remnants of saw mills, turpentine distilleries, and cotton gins from its past, so you can get your taste of history, and it also offers state parks and conservation areas. Socastee gives you southern living at its best: hometown hospitality, great food, nature, and, of course, the beach.