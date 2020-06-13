136 Apartments for rent in Socastee, SC

Finding an Apartment

Because the town is fairly small, you may have a little difficulty finding an apartment. There are more houses and condos available for rent than there are apartments, but if you have your heart set on an apartment, you should be able to find just what you are looking for with a little perseverance.

How much will it cost?

Since the city is located near the ocean, the prices are a little higher than in some towns with a similar population and economy.

When to rent? You may want to look for a rental during the off-season for tourists and summer vacationers. Because the city is located near Myrtle Beach, there may be some overflow of tourists and vacationers renting places in Socastee, and rents and availability should improve when they're gone.

Where to rent? How close to the ocean do you want to live? If you're considering living close to the water, remember the price of rent will probably be higher than inland. But ahh, that cool ocean breeze can more than make up for the extra cost.