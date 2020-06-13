111 Apartments for rent in Conway, SC

/
Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
$
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1004 Gallinule Drive
1004 Gallinule Drive, Conway, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2900 sqft
1 YEAR YOUNG - WILD WING PLANTATION - AVAILABLE NOW! CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR A VIEWING No Cats Allowed (RLNE4561890)
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Lakeland Drive
206 Lakeland Drive, Conway, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home in the heart of Conway! 4-5 bedrooms w/ 2 full baths! - This house has over 2000 SqFt of historic charm located in downtown Conway! This 4 bedroom + bonus den w/ closet, 2 bath home offers hardwood flooring downstairs and new carpet
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1039 Tee Shot Drive Wild Wing @ Fairways
1039 Tee Shot Dr, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome at Wild Wing - Small Pet Okay Section 8 Not Accepted 12 Month Lease Only (RLNE3164547)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
336 Kiskadee Loop Unit I
336 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- AVAILABLE NOW! CLOSE TO CCU, CONWAY HOSPITAL AND MORE! (RLNE4575882)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2407 James Street #407
2407 James Street, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
2407 James Street - 2407 James Street #407 Available 07/01/20 River Palms-Conway - Great 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath. There is laminate flooring in living, dining room and kitchen. 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ANY SHOWING.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1333 Boker Road
1333 Boker Road, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1333 Boker Road Available 06/18/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 22nd! Don't miss this Beautiful 3BR/2BA home in St. John's Ridge! Attached garage! - Beautiful Home in St.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1122 Fairway Lane
1122 Fairway Lane, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5819806)
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1321 Mandarin Dr.
1321 Mandarin Drive, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Woodland Lakes - Conway - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UEMiYurAqXA Beautiful 3bd/2ba with a 2-car garage. This home features upgraded floors, cabinets, extended driveway and patio.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B
324 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Newly available townhouse located in the desirable neighborhood of Kiskadee Parke. Fully furnished unit overlooking the lake with first floor bedroom and bathroom.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Pine Street - E
1200 Pine Street, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Recently renovated townhome in a great location. Conveniently located in Conway off of Hwy. 501 behind Popeye's Chicken. 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath with full bath on the second floor. Newer kitchen appliances, counter tops, sink and faucet.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
300 Kiskadee Loop
300 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What a deal for two roommates! This second-floor condo in Kiskadee Parke off of Wild Wing Blvd is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch. Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Conway Borough
1 Unit Available
1003 7th Ave
1003 7th Avenue, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
COZY COTTAGE IN DOWNTOWN CONWAY! - Downtown cottage featuring 2 Bedroom - 1 Bath cottage separate dinning room, cozy living area and a extra office/play room just off the kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
506 Temple Street
506 Temple Street, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED! 3 BED 1 BATH A MUST SEE! - This 1,150 square foot house sits on a 0.38-acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1950. Recently remodeled throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1125 Fairway Lane - 1
1125 Fairway Lane, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1125 Fairway Lane - 1 in Conway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Conway
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation
4911 Signature Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you come home to Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation, you'll experience peace of mind that comes with surrounding yourself with lush landscaping in a quiet setting with fountains & lakes! Choose between elegant two and three bedroom apartment homes
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H
360 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath for $800 a month! - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 360-H. Rent is $800 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1025 Carolina Road M-1
1025 Carolina Rd, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
- Comfortable townhouse in Carolina Pines 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for rent (Unit M-1) $1,050.00. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1025 Carolina Road W-1
1025 Carolina Road, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for rent! $1,050.00 a month! - Townhouse in Carolina Pines for rent (W-1). 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $1050/month. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit F
220 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 220-f. Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
460 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit A
460 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 1st Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 460-A. Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I
300 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo for Rent! - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath condo on 3rd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 300-I. Rent is $800 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool. Washer and Dryer in Unit.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7
1432 Highway 544, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7 Available 06/15/20 2 bd/1.5 ba townhome in the Sinclair community - great location! - Great little townhome off of 544 near CCU and Conway Medical Center. Spacious kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5054 Belleglen Court Unit 202
5054 Belleglen Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5783083)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Conway, the median rent is $746 for a studio, $777 for a 1-bedroom, $904 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,190 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Conway, check out our monthly Conway Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Conway area include Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and Coastal Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Conway from include Myrtle Beach, Florence, Little River, North Myrtle Beach, and Georgetown.