12 Apartments For Rent Near CSU

$
38 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
17 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
32 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
24 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.

1 Unit Available
2296 Boulder Ct
2296 Boulder Court, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1530 sqft
Relax on the front porch swing under your 2 enormous pear trees in this fantastic neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
8589 Lake Marion Drive 700
8589 Lake Marion Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1044 sqft
Unit 700 Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom North Charleston Townhome Available 9/1 - Property Id: 291371 Located off of Rivers Avenue (on Otranto Blvd), this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome is available for rent September 1.

1 Unit Available
8706 Jenny Lind
8706 Jenny Lind Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1622 sqft
Deer Park - Brand new home & ready to occupy!! Gorgeous laminate wood floors on the first and second floors with completely open floor plan!! White kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances!! Beautiful

1 Unit Available
602 Andrea Lane
602 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1052 sqft
2 story unit has living area & kitchen downstairs w/half bath. Bedrooms are upstairs w/full bath. Flooring is tile downstairs & carpet up. Quiet neighborhood, Hanahan schools, shops, grocery stores, hospital & Chas Southern University close by.

1 Unit Available
8666 Roanoke Drive
8666 Roanoke Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
FIRST CLASS!!!!! High quality that even includes your own private garage (Use for vehicle...storage or even a game room)...Open Floorplan downstairs which includes a fireplace. TWO LARGE MASTER SUITES with a full bath in each.

1 Unit Available
801 Andrea Lane
801 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1052 sqft
2BR 1.5 BA Otranto Station - Available Now. This end unit is 2 stories and is clean with new vinyl planks in living room and new carpet in the bedrooms. Washer Dryer and Water included. Close to the pool and play park.

1 Unit Available
2774 Shadow Lane
2774 Shadow Lane, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1855 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 Unit Available
2523 Stadium Drive
2523 Stadium Drive, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
University Park townhome - 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome, Nice townhome located in University Park subdivision. Screen porch overlooking the pond. Large living room. 3Br freshly painted. Close to Trident Hospital and I-26. Minutes to Northwoods Mall.

