12 Apartments For Rent Near CSU
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
38 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
17 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
32 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
24 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2296 Boulder Ct
2296 Boulder Court, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1530 sqft
Relax on the front porch swing under your 2 enormous pear trees in this fantastic neighborhood.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
8589 Lake Marion Drive 700
8589 Lake Marion Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1044 sqft
Unit 700 Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom North Charleston Townhome Available 9/1 - Property Id: 291371 Located off of Rivers Avenue (on Otranto Blvd), this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome is available for rent September 1.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8706 Jenny Lind
8706 Jenny Lind Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1622 sqft
Deer Park - Brand new home & ready to occupy!! Gorgeous laminate wood floors on the first and second floors with completely open floor plan!! White kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances!! Beautiful
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
602 Andrea Lane
602 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1052 sqft
2 story unit has living area & kitchen downstairs w/half bath. Bedrooms are upstairs w/full bath. Flooring is tile downstairs & carpet up. Quiet neighborhood, Hanahan schools, shops, grocery stores, hospital & Chas Southern University close by.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
8666 Roanoke Drive
8666 Roanoke Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
FIRST CLASS!!!!! High quality that even includes your own private garage (Use for vehicle...storage or even a game room)...Open Floorplan downstairs which includes a fireplace. TWO LARGE MASTER SUITES with a full bath in each.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
801 Andrea Lane
801 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1052 sqft
2BR 1.5 BA Otranto Station - Available Now. This end unit is 2 stories and is clean with new vinyl planks in living room and new carpet in the bedrooms. Washer Dryer and Water included. Close to the pool and play park.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2774 Shadow Lane
2774 Shadow Lane, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1855 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2523 Stadium Drive
2523 Stadium Drive, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
University Park townhome - 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome, Nice townhome located in University Park subdivision. Screen porch overlooking the pond. Large living room. 3Br freshly painted. Close to Trident Hospital and I-26. Minutes to Northwoods Mall.