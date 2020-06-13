Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Beach, SC

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
65 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
14 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1276 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
19 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
47 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation
4911 Signature Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you come home to Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation, you'll experience peace of mind that comes with surrounding yourself with lush landscaping in a quiet setting with fountains & lakes! Choose between elegant two and three bedroom apartment homes
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
977 William Curry Ally
977 William Curry Alley, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1686 sqft
Stunning BRAND NEW 3bd/2.5ba single family home with 2 floors, 2 covered porches on the 1st floor and the 2nd floor. This home is boast master bedroom on the 1st floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
754 Murray Ave
754 Murray Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6410 Somerset Drive
6410 Somerset Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home Just Blocks to the Beach! - Check out this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home just a few blocks to the ocean! Home is offered unfurnished and features large rooms, lots of natural sunlight and numerous upgrades.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
515 Broadway Street
515 Broadway, Myrtle Beach, SC
Studio
$995
Downtown Myrtle Beach Commercial Space - Awesome opportunity for your business! Come see this first floor space located on Broadway St in downtown Myrtle Beach. This unit features a large front room, bathroom and rear storage area. Approx 750sqf.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6703 Jefferson Place Unit C7
6703 Jefferson Place, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Colony Club Town House - Charming 2Bed/1.5Bath town home close to the beach! This unit features laminate hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Both bedrooms located on the second floor. Community pool. Water, sewer and trash come already included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
926 A Iris
926 Iris St, Myrtle Beach, SC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1184 sqft
926 A Iris Available 07/06/20 Live/Work Townhouse In Market Common - Welcome home!!! This beautiful 2 bed / 2.5 bath townhouse is just what you've been looking for. Located above a commercial unit, the residential property is spacious and open.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1307 Hemingway St A
1307 Hemingway St, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$975
Newly renovated 2 bedroom duplex - Property Id: 298752 Beautiful beautifully renovated duplex with two bedrooms and one bath close to the beach shopping and restaurants in the heart of Myrtle Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6526 Valene Court
6526 Valene Court, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Gorgeous 3bd/2ba in private community super close to the beach! - Location cannot be beat! This home is right off of 67th Ave. just a couple of blocks to the beach. Super private and quiet community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3344 Pampas Dr
3344 Pampas Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse Market common - Property Id: 292264 Gorgeous 3 bedroom Townhome in The heart of market common within walking distance to shops and restaurants Gorgeous Corner unit with wood floors, stainless appliances , and granite

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2299 Heritage Loop
2299 Heritage Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VPeFCDnnoo Beautiful 4bd/3ba with a 2-car garage. This home features 2,100-heated square foot located in Emmens Preserve Subdivision of Market Common.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Myrtle Beach
1 Unit Available
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 77th Ave. N Unit 17
307 77th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Tanglewood - Myrtle Beach - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7eqGwe91Kxj Welcome home to this lovely 2 bed / 2.5 bath town home located in the very desirable Tanglewood Subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
402 75th Ave N. Unit C
402 75th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
864 sqft
75th Ave N Renovated Loft Style Townhome - Stunning 1Bed/1.5Bath loft style town home with tons of upgrades all located east of Kings Hwy within walking distance to the beach! Kitchen upgrades include granite countertops and updated appliances.

Median Rent in Myrtle Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Myrtle Beach is $968, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,126.
Studio
$930
1 Bed
$968
2 Beds
$1,126
3+ Beds
$1,483
City GuideMyrtle Beach
If you're one of those folks that never wants to leave the beach, that wants to live life like a permanent vacation, well then it's time to stop fighting it. With a year-round vacation town like Myrtle Beach you can live the good life in perfectly affordable luxury.
Life in Myrtle Beach

A little city of less than 30,000 people, Myrtle Beach has enough amusement parks, golf courses, tourist shops, upscale retail, nightclubs, dinner theaters, and restaurants to entertain millions. And, it does. Tourists flood into the city year round. And, who could resist? There is hell to be raised every day, with motorcycle rallies, festivals, concerts, fireworks, and everything you can imagine. A local's word to the wise: start your week off on the Sky Wheel, a 200-foot "Farris wheel" of glass gondolas which provide the perfect, most beautiful view for contemplating how to spend the week.

With all this luxury, you would think that finding a cheap apartment for rent is just as hard as finding a polar bear in Hawaii. Well, Myrtle Beach is a city that has plenty of cheap apartments. With one to three-bedroom apartments renting in the $500 - $900 range, as well as a few studio apartments for rent below $400, there are lots of options. Of course, you can spend more if you want. Beachfront condos, luxury apartments, and stylish marketplace studios rent in the $700 to $1,500 range.

Keep in mind that the more you spend on an apartment rental, the more resort-like your home will be. Sure you can rent for as low as $400, but those studio apartments for rent at $700 come with all sorts of shiny bells and whistles. At the higher price point, you can expect your community to come with a swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, gym, business center, game room, clubhouse, sand volleyball court, and a backdrop of breathtaking stone balconies, private terraces, and other beach-resort-style opulence. You can also expect an ideal location, such as on the water, or above the marketplace.

On the other hand, you can save some money renting a cheap apartment with a bit more distance to the beach and other popular attractions. In cheap apartments, however, you will have just basic amenities, such as a laundry room, a little playground, and some picnic tables.

So, now you are ready to be a permanent vacationer in Myrtle Beach. Good luck!

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Myrtle Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

"Myrtle Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment...

View full Myrtle Beach Renter Survey

Here’s how Myrtle Beach ranks on:

A+
Overall satisfaction
B-
Safety and crime rate
B+
Jobs and career opportunities
B+
Recreational activities
B+
Affordability
A
Quality of schools
A
Social Life
A+
Weather
B
Commute time
A-
State and local taxes
C
Public transit
B+
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

"Myrtle Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

Key findings in Myrtle Beach include the following:

  • Myrtle Beach renters gave their city an A+ overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Myrtle Beach were weather, which received an A+ grade, and quality of local schools and social life, which both received A grades.
  • The areas of concern to Myrtle Beach were safety and low crime rate (B-) and public transit (C).
  • Myrtle Beach ranks high for renter satisfaction, as do nearby cities like Greenville (A+) and Charleston (A-).
  • Myrtle Beach did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Atlanta, GA (B), Dallas, TX (B) and Los Angeles, CA (C+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

Renters say:

  • "Myrtle Beach is a great place to live. There’s always something to do or you can just spend the day at the beach. I enjoy sitting on the boardwalk watching the ocean and visitors." – Anon.
  • "I like the beach, the weather, things to do with kids. Don’t like the tourist traffic." – Paul P.
  • "I love the beach, but it costs too much to live here." – Byron B.
  • "This is a nice place to live with a lot of things to do." – Anthony B.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Myrtle Beach?
In Myrtle Beach, the median rent is $930 for a studio, $968 for a 1-bedroom, $1,126 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,483 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Myrtle Beach, check out our monthly Myrtle Beach Rent Report.
How pet-friendly is Myrtle Beach?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Myrtle Beach received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Myrtle Beach?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Myrtle Beach received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Myrtle Beach?
Myrtle Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Myrtle Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Myrtle Beach?
Myrtle Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Myrtle Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Myrtle Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Myrtle Beach area include Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and Coastal Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Myrtle Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Myrtle Beach from include Little River, Conway, North Myrtle Beach, Georgetown, and Murrells Inlet.

