145 Heritage Parkway · (843) 815-2838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 Heritage Parkway, Bluffton, SC 29910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 145 Heritage Pkwy. · Avail. Aug 14

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1937 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
145 Heritage Pkwy. Available 08/14/20 Heritage New Riverside w/ fenced yard - Three bedroom plus large loft on lagoon lot! Open floorplan and fresh neutral paint. Bedrooms located upstairs - vaulted ceiling in the master and large master bedroom closet. Vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and foyer. Oversized kitchen island for extra counter space, also great for entertaining. Backyard has a privacy fence, landscaping is included. One car garage with work bench, with an extra parking pad in driveway.

Amenities include zero-entry pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and playground.

House is rented unfurnished. No smoking. House is currently tenant occupied. 24 hours notice required for showings, mask and gloves may be required.

One, small, mature and house-trained dog under 25 lbs. may be accepted with a $500 pet fee. No cats. No puppies, no large or aggressive breed dogs permitted unless required by law.

As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have a pet or assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS.

Following are the non-refundable fees charged for our mandatory pet screening:
Assistance Animals - No Charge
Pet Application Fee - $20

ForeShore does not permit fish tanks.

(RLNE5021530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Heritage Pkwy. have any available units?
145 Heritage Pkwy. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bluffton, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bluffton Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Heritage Pkwy. have?
Some of 145 Heritage Pkwy.'s amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Heritage Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
145 Heritage Pkwy. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Heritage Pkwy. pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Heritage Pkwy. is pet friendly.
Does 145 Heritage Pkwy. offer parking?
Yes, 145 Heritage Pkwy. offers parking.
Does 145 Heritage Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Heritage Pkwy. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Heritage Pkwy. have a pool?
Yes, 145 Heritage Pkwy. has a pool.
Does 145 Heritage Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 145 Heritage Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Heritage Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Heritage Pkwy. does not have units with dishwashers.
