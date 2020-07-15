Amenities

145 Heritage Pkwy. Available 08/14/20 Heritage New Riverside w/ fenced yard - Three bedroom plus large loft on lagoon lot! Open floorplan and fresh neutral paint. Bedrooms located upstairs - vaulted ceiling in the master and large master bedroom closet. Vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and foyer. Oversized kitchen island for extra counter space, also great for entertaining. Backyard has a privacy fence, landscaping is included. One car garage with work bench, with an extra parking pad in driveway.



Amenities include zero-entry pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and playground.



House is rented unfurnished. No smoking. House is currently tenant occupied. 24 hours notice required for showings, mask and gloves may be required.



One, small, mature and house-trained dog under 25 lbs. may be accepted with a $500 pet fee. No cats. No puppies, no large or aggressive breed dogs permitted unless required by law.



As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have a pet or assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS.



Following are the non-refundable fees charged for our mandatory pet screening:

Assistance Animals - No Charge

Pet Application Fee - $20



ForeShore does not permit fish tanks.



