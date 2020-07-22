Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Enclave at Bluffton Park, where coastal living converges with the comforts of home to provide a luxurious Lowcountry experience. Located just one mile from bustling Old Town Bluffton, you’ll find Enclave gently situated on the edge of an undisturbed nature preserve. With 110 residences – including 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments – 6 distinct floor plans, designer-grade finishes, and compelling amenities, you’ll discover refined warmth and southern charm that’s exclusive to our community.



Peek inside any of our newly built apartments and you’ll find rich interior features like oversized kitchen islands and granite countertops, spacious 9-foot ceilings, and private balconies and patios. Go for a walk outside and you’ll immediately encounter striking community amenities like our resort-style pool, sophisticated meeting rooms, and community bicycles that can whisk you into Old Town Bluffton in a matter of minutes.



To learn more about Enclave at Bluffton Park, please give us a call today!