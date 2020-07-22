All apartments in Bluffton
Enclave at Bluffton Park

12 Wilkinson Way ·
Location

12 Wilkinson Way, Bluffton, SC 29910

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-10104 · Avail. now

$1,505

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Unit 09-9104 · Avail. now

$1,505

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Unit 09-9101 · Avail. now

$1,505

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-6101 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 11-11316 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 11-11211 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

See 53+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 09-9205 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Unit 03-3208 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Unit 10-10208 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Enclave at Bluffton Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to Enclave at Bluffton Park, where coastal living converges with the comforts of home to provide a luxurious Lowcountry experience. Located just one mile from bustling Old Town Bluffton, you’ll find Enclave gently situated on the edge of an undisturbed nature preserve. With 110 residences – including 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments – 6 distinct floor plans, designer-grade finishes, and compelling amenities, you’ll discover refined warmth and southern charm that’s exclusive to our community.

Peek inside any of our newly built apartments and you’ll find rich interior features like oversized kitchen islands and granite countertops, spacious 9-foot ceilings, and private balconies and patios. Go for a walk outside and you’ll immediately encounter striking community amenities like our resort-style pool, sophisticated meeting rooms, and community bicycles that can whisk you into Old Town Bluffton in a matter of minutes.

To learn more about Enclave at Bluffton Park, please give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $125-$250 Surety Fee No Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Enclave at Bluffton Park have any available units?
Enclave at Bluffton Park has 87 units available starting at $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bluffton, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bluffton Rent Report.
What amenities does Enclave at Bluffton Park have?
Some of Enclave at Bluffton Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Enclave at Bluffton Park currently offering any rent specials?
Enclave at Bluffton Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Enclave at Bluffton Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Enclave at Bluffton Park is pet friendly.
Does Enclave at Bluffton Park offer parking?
Yes, Enclave at Bluffton Park offers parking.
Does Enclave at Bluffton Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Enclave at Bluffton Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Enclave at Bluffton Park have a pool?
Yes, Enclave at Bluffton Park has a pool.
Does Enclave at Bluffton Park have accessible units?
Yes, Enclave at Bluffton Park has accessible units.
Does Enclave at Bluffton Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Enclave at Bluffton Park has units with dishwashers.
