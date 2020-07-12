58 Apartments for rent in Bluffton, SC with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bluffton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
39 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
91 Units Available
Enclave at Bluffton Park
12 Wilkinson Way, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1373 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bluffton Park, where coastal living converges with the comforts of home to provide a luxurious Lowcountry experience.
Last updated June 24 at 06:32pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.
Last updated June 24 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
227 Station Mill Blvd
227 Station Mill Boulevard, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1788 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath + Bonus Room Townhome in Mill Creek - Open Living and Kitchen area with a large bonus room. Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet with en-suite bath and Private Balcony. Guest Rooms share a Jack and Jill Bathroom.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2241 Blakers Blvd.
2241 Blakers Boulevard, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1960 sqft
2241 BLAKERS BOULEVARD - MILL CREEK HOME- AVAILABLE Now! - Mill Creek home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, sun room, spacious living area, den, dining room, all appliances, large back yard, and 2-car garage. Freshly painted! New Carpet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
145 Heritage Pkwy.
145 Heritage Parkway, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
145 Heritage Pkwy. Available 08/14/20 Heritage New Riverside w/ fenced yard - Three bedroom plus large loft on lagoon lot! Open floorplan and fresh neutral paint.

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
79 10th Avenue
79 10th Avenue, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1675 sqft
Bluffton - Off Plantation - Newer two story home in impeccable condition, located in Bluffton Park close to schools and park. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen on first floor. Parking behind the house.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Evening Tide Way
2 Evening Tide Way, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2137 sqft
2 Evening Tide Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Updated Home in The Haven - Furnished - Available in August - Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, den, two-bathroom home in the gated and intimate active-adult community of The Haven in New Riverside.
Results within 1 mile of Bluffton

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Muirfield Drive
48 Muirfield Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Eagle's Pointe - 3 bedroom/2.5 bath and bonus room with lagoon view - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage, 2.5 bathrooms, screened in back porch, fenced in yard with a great lagoon view.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Foggy Bluff Rd
12 Foggy Bluff Rd, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2676 sqft
Brand New Rental in "The Walk at Bluffton Square" - Available Now! - Brand new construction in Old Town Bluffton- "The Walk's" Thompson models boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and an abundance of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Bluffton
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,038
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Commodore Dupont Street
108 Commodore Dupont Street, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
Lovely Sun City (+55) 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac - This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is freshly painted and in immaculate condition. Located close to the front of Sun City on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End
3 Capers Creek Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
MOVE IN READY. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath (1,264 sq. ft) with 1 car attached garage home for rent in the Rivers End Community of Okatie, SC. This area is a perfect location between Hilton Head Island and Beaufort, SC! Small dog allowed per owners approval.
Results within 10 miles of Bluffton
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,220
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
12 Units Available
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
73 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
166 Units Available
Yamacraw Village
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,724
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
Located steps from Savannah's thriving downtown scene, The Baxly is a prime location to call home for those who want to live right in the middle of it all.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
26 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,462
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
City Guide for Bluffton, SC

"I'm ridin down I-85 bouncin dirty / Oh that Carolina blue candy paint is purrty / I mean I'm the greatest out here spittin rap / N.O.M.B. was the first to put this city on the map." -- "Carolina Pride" by N.O.M.B.

According to that latest census in 2010, the population of Bluffton, SC, is now 12,530, and who knows how much that's going to continue to grow by over the coming decade. The city itself is found in Beaufort County, and is known as the last real coastal village in the South, with lovely natural views of the May River and an eclectic Old Town district. Right on the Atlantic coast, the city is reachable by Route 278 coming off Interstate 95 heading south. The larger city of Savannah is within commuting distance to the south, while the settlements of Hardeeville and Ridgeland are also reachable via a short drive to the west and north. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bluffton, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bluffton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

