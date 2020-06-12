41 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bluffton, SC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
55 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1182 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated April 29 at 02:45pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
214 Dillard Mill Drive
214 Dillard Mill Drive, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1003 sqft
Townhome at Cypress Ridge community - Two bedroom townhome, 2.5 bathrooms, parking pad in the back of the unit. Great community amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
10 Fawns Leap
10 Fawn's Leap, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1217 sqft
Stunning FURNISHED Townhome in Palmetto Pointe AVAILABLE June 1st!! - Move in ready townhome in Palmetto Pointe available June 1st! Stunning, double-master furnished townhome with high-end upgrades, and located within easy access to downtown
Results within 1 mile of Bluffton

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
30 Devant Dr. East
30 Devant Drive East, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1397 sqft
30 Devant Dr. East Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED SHORT-TERM SUMMER Sun City (+55) golf course rental home - This exquisite home on the golf course in Sun City (55 or over only) has been recently renovated and includes all the desired features.

1 of 21

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
3 Sparpole Lane
3 Sparpole Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Beautifully furnished and upgraded 2 bedroom home in Sawmill Forest- Available NOW! - This beautiful and upgraded home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a family-friendly neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
4924 Bluffton Parkway 20-205 Bridgepointe
4924 Bluffton Parkway, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1100 sqft
2BR / 2BA @ Bridgepointe - JUST REDUCED!!!! - Two bedrooms - Two bathrooms - Screened porch - Elevator served - Community Pool - No pets (RLNE2169818)
Results within 5 miles of Bluffton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1124 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 9 at 03:24pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1128 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5915 N Okatie Hwy
5915 Okatie Highway, Jasper County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
Move into your own home TODAY! - Property Id: 286716 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
117 Black Watch Drive
117 Black Watch Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1381 sqft
117 Black Watch Drive (The Gatherings) - RENOVATED AND READY TO RENT! - 2 bedroom/2.5 bathrooms. New interior paint. New carpet. Renovated kitchen with new kitchen cabinets and new counter tops. New downstairs bathroom vanity.

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older)
7 Sunbeam Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) Available 07/01/20 Furnished Sun City Home w/ Golf Cart - Available for rent July to December 31, 2020 (Sun City requires a minimum 90 day lease). Other dates may be available please inquire.

1 of 9

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
169 A Azalea Drive
169 Azalea Dr, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2045 sqft
Hampton Pointe - Located in Hampton Pointe - Patio level townhouse. Nine foot ceilings throughout. Large great room, formal dining room, study. Living room and master bedroom open to covered patio. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast area.
Results within 10 miles of Bluffton
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pine Gardens
62 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
34 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Victory Heights
6 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
898 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Eastside
19 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Yamacraw Village
171 Units Available
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Downtown Savannah
31 Units Available
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
12 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
81 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1580 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
614 E Duffy Street
614 East Duffy Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
817 sqft
Fabulous 2BR, 2BA Downtown condo! Single story cottage-style condo community with easy access! Urban chic decor' with corrugated steel inlaid in tray ceilings in both bedrooms! Full Sized Washer and Dryer included in the Rent! Off street

June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report. Bluffton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bluffton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report. Bluffton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bluffton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bluffton rents decline sharply over the past month

Bluffton rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bluffton stand at $1,156 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,334 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Bluffton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Bluffton over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in South Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Bluffton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Bluffton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bluffton is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bluffton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,334 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% decline in Bluffton.
    • While rents in Bluffton fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bluffton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Bluffton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

