Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Bluffton, SC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bluffton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
54 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,370
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
Last updated April 21 at 04:20pm
1 Unit Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
Last updated April 29 at 02:45pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
214 Dillard Mill Drive
214 Dillard Mill Drive, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1003 sqft
Townhome at Cypress Ridge community - Two bedroom townhome, 2.5 bathrooms, parking pad in the back of the unit. Great community amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
897 Fording Island Rd
897 Fording Island Rd, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor 1 Bedroom w/ Stainless Appliances - Available June 2020 Renovated first floor condo. Newer Stainless appliances and flooring. The unit backs up to the woods. One bedroom, one full bathroom with walk in closet in master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Woodbridge, Unit 110 - Fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located in the Reserve at Woodbridge in Bluffton.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Kensington Blvd #103
100 Kensington Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Kensington Blvd #103 Available 06/19/20 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Condo Available 6/19 ~ AiM - This bright and airy 1BR/1BA is Available Now. The 700 sq ft condo includes all appliances and a private patio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24 Chiswick Way
24 Chiswick Way, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
2000 sqft
24 Chiswick Way Available 07/13/20 Southern dream home located in Westbury Park! 3 bed, 2.5 bath! - Southern dream home! This beautiful, two story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the gated Westbury Park community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,071
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Last updated June 9 at 03:24pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1531 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older)
7 Sunbeam Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) Available 10/01/20 Furnished Sun City Home w/ Golf Cart - Available for rent October to December 31, 2020 (Sun City requires a minimum 90 day lease). Other dates may be available please inquire.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
60 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,244
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,148
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
31 Units Available
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,695
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,165
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$994
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
171 Units Available
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,724
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
80 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1202 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
2111 Whitemarsh Way
2111 Whitemarsh Way, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
Open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath condo on Whitemarsh Island. Updated end unit with beautiful marsh views and attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer. Gated community with access to large clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
510 East McDonough Street
510 East Mcdonough Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2700 sqft
Adjacent to Crawford Square, this Townhouse comprises the 1st and 2nd floors of a beautiful 20 year old home in the center of the Northern Downtown Historic District.
City Guide for Bluffton, SC

"I'm ridin down I-85 bouncin dirty / Oh that Carolina blue candy paint is purrty / I mean I'm the greatest out here spittin rap / N.O.M.B. was the first to put this city on the map." -- "Carolina Pride" by N.O.M.B.

According to that latest census in 2010, the population of Bluffton, SC, is now 12,530, and who knows how much that's going to continue to grow by over the coming decade. The city itself is found in Beaufort County, and is known as the last real coastal village in the South, with lovely natural views of the May River and an eclectic Old Town district. Right on the Atlantic coast, the city is reachable by Route 278 coming off Interstate 95 heading south. The larger city of Savannah is within commuting distance to the south, while the settlements of Hardeeville and Ridgeland are also reachable via a short drive to the west and north. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bluffton, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bluffton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

