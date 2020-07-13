Apartment List
34 Apartments for rent in Bluffton, SC with pool

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
41 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
91 Units Available
Enclave at Bluffton Park
12 Wilkinson Way, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1373 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bluffton Park, where coastal living converges with the comforts of home to provide a luxurious Lowcountry experience.
Last updated June 24 at 06:32pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.
Last updated June 24 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23 Third Avenue
23 3rd Ave, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2024 sqft
Bluffton Park House Available Now! - Absolute Island Management is proud to present a turnkey move in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5- bathroom home in Bluffton Park. Walk or golf cart to Old Town! This corner lot home is very spacious.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
227 Station Mill Blvd
227 Station Mill Boulevard, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1788 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath + Bonus Room Townhome in Mill Creek - Open Living and Kitchen area with a large bonus room. Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet with en-suite bath and Private Balcony. Guest Rooms share a Jack and Jill Bathroom.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2241 Blakers Blvd.
2241 Blakers Boulevard, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1960 sqft
2241 BLAKERS BOULEVARD - MILL CREEK HOME- AVAILABLE Now! - Mill Creek home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, sun room, spacious living area, den, dining room, all appliances, large back yard, and 2-car garage. Freshly painted! New Carpet.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
145 Heritage Pkwy.
145 Heritage Parkway, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
145 Heritage Pkwy. Available 08/14/20 Heritage New Riverside w/ fenced yard - Three bedroom plus large loft on lagoon lot! Open floorplan and fresh neutral paint.

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
79 10th Avenue
79 10th Avenue, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1675 sqft
Bluffton - Off Plantation - Newer two story home in impeccable condition, located in Bluffton Park close to schools and park. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen on first floor. Parking behind the house.
Results within 1 mile of Bluffton

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4924 Bluffton Parkway Bldg 18 Apt. 304
4924 Bluffton Parkway, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4924 Bluffton Parkway Bldg 18 Apt. 304 Available 08/21/20 2 Bedroom in Bridgepoint - Great Location - Available 8/21 - AiM - This is a spacious two bedroom, two bath apartment on the third floor in a building with an elevator.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
115 Regent Avenue
115 Regent Avenue, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
115 Regent Avenue Available 09/23/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Westbury Park! Available September 23rd ~ AiM - Welcoming and very spacious two-story townhouse in the gated community of Westbury Park.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
24 Chiswick Way
24 Chiswick Way, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
2000 sqft
Southern dream home located in Westbury Park! 3 bed, 2.5 bath! - Southern dream home! This beautiful, two story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the gated Westbury Park community.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3 Sparpole Lane
3 Sparpole Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Beautifully furnished and upgraded 2 bedroom home in Sawmill Forest- Available NOW! - This beautiful and upgraded home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a family-friendly neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Bluffton
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,038
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older)
7 Sunbeam Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) Available 10/01/20 Furnished Sun City Home w/ Golf Cart - Available for rent October to December 31, 2020 (Sun City requires a minimum 90 day lease). Other dates may be available please inquire.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6 Old South Court #F
6 Old South Court, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo at Old South Villas! Golf Course AND Pool View! Available July 1st! - This great 3 Bedroom/2.
Results within 10 miles of Bluffton
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,220
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
73 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.

July 2020 Bluffton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bluffton Rent Report. Bluffton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bluffton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bluffton rents declined moderately over the past month

Bluffton rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bluffton stand at $1,153 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,331 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Bluffton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Bluffton over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.7%, and 1.0%, respectively).

    Bluffton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Bluffton, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bluffton is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bluffton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,331 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bluffton fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bluffton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Bluffton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

