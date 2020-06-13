Apartment List
31 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bluffton, SC

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated April 29 at 02:45pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Evening Tide Way
2 Evening Tide Way, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2137 sqft
2 Evening Tide Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Updated Home in The Haven - Furnished - Available in August - Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, den, two-bathroom home in the gated and intimate active-adult community of The Haven in New Riverside.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Fawns Leap
10 Fawn's Leap, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1217 sqft
Stunning FURNISHED Townhome in Palmetto Pointe AVAILABLE June 1st!! - Move in ready townhome in Palmetto Pointe available June 1st! Stunning, double-master furnished townhome with high-end upgrades, and located within easy access to downtown
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Sparpole Lane
3 Sparpole Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Beautifully furnished and upgraded 2 bedroom home in Sawmill Forest- Available NOW! - This beautiful and upgraded home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a family-friendly neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Woodbridge, Unit 110 - Fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located in the Reserve at Woodbridge in Bluffton.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30 Devant Dr. East
30 Devant Drive East, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1397 sqft
30 Devant Dr. East Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED SHORT-TERM SUMMER Sun City (+55) golf course rental home - This exquisite home on the golf course in Sun City (55 or over only) has been recently renovated and includes all the desired features.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
16 Long Lake Drive
16 Long Lake Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1725 sqft
16 Long Lake Drive Available 04/15/20 16 LONG LAKE DRIVE (GRANDE OAKS ) - FURNISHED HOME - TURNKEY READY - Make yourself at home as you wait for your home to be completed or as you get to know the Bluffton area.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older)
7 Sunbeam Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) Available 10/01/20 Furnished Sun City Home w/ Golf Cart - Available for rent October to December 31, 2020 (Sun City requires a minimum 90 day lease). Other dates may be available please inquire.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
349 Springtime Ct.
349 Springtime Ct, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1355 sqft
Sun City Home on Cul de Sac- Available (Partially furnished or unfurnished) - Built in 2019, this 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Sun City home features a hardwood/tile flooring combo, stainless steel appliances and partial furnishings.
1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
412 E Gaston Street
412 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
2296 sqft
Virtual tour available! Beautiful, fully furnished rental home near Forsyth Park with HEATED pool and gated parking space. The home boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and plenty of space for relaxation.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
217 E Charlton Street
217 East Charlton Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tour available! Spacious one bedroom penthouse just off of Lafayette Square. This fully furnished unit has been thoughtfully designed with beautiful furniture and comfy beds.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
546 E Congress Street
546 East Congress Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1260 sqft
Virtual tour available! This two bedroom, two and a half bath rental home puts you just a block away from River St and steps to Broughton. Off-street parking space included! The property comes fully furnished with all the comforts of home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
312 E Liberty Street
312 East Liberty Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1012 sqft
Enjoy Savannah's Historic District and Experience Southern lifestyle living at its finest. Open to 6 Month + Lease. This gorgeous historic furnished condo apartment in the heart of Savannah's historic district.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
101 Barnard Street
101 Barnard Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1516 sqft
Sophisticated urban space located right in the heart of the city - moments away from fantastic restaurants, museums, shopping, entertainment, SCAD, and Telfair Square.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
507 Price Street
507 Price Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1240 sqft
Great Location on price st! This Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with courtyard and parking just bring your clothes and tv! Located near SCAD and walking distance to downtown! Washer & Dryer Included!

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Beach Institute
1 Unit Available
547 East Macon Street
547 East Macon Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
650 sqft
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath cottage with charming architectural details in the historic district. Fully furnished and features private courtyard with deck and includes washer dryer and offstreet parking. Large closets provide great storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
419 E Taylor St
419 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This impressive second story apartment was tastefully renovated for those looking for a sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for extended stays.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
165 West Bay Street Unit 302
165 West Bay Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo - Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo. Includes 1 City Garage indoor parking space. Living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beach Institute
1 Unit Available
522 E Taylor St
522 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This executive rental offers all of the amenities one could hope for while staying an extended period of time. Located in the quieter, residential area of the Downtown Historic District, you are surrounded by tree-line views.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
16 West Jones Street
16 West Jones Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
You will love this renovated, quaint apartment, in a great 1850 historic home, first block of beautiful Jones Street. New taupe paint will blend in with any color scheme. 5 small rooms make a great mini-suite.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
414 E Gaston St
414 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This Two-story modern row home sits among one of Savannah's most known streets, Gaston Street. Boasting two bedrooms and a private courtyard, with an ample amount of private parking.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
120 E Charlton Ln
120 East Charlton Lane, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
600 sqft
1 BED | 1 BATH | SHORT TERM | EXECUTIVE RENTAL | HISTORIC DISTRICT - Cozy Carriage House on Charlton Lane with views of Lafayette Square. Furnished One Bedroom One Bath apartment in the heart of the historic district.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
332 Mapmaker Lane
332 Mapmaker Lane, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1016 sqft
Battery Point Plantation - This Whitemarsh Island house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kitchen is furnished with a stove and refrigerator and overlooks the dining area and living room. Fenced backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
321 Abercorn Street Unit 110
321 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
780 sqft
1 BED | 1.5 BATH | HISTORIC DISTRICT | FULLY FURNISHED - Beautiful corner loft apartment in the coveted Lafayette building.

June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report. Bluffton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bluffton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bluffton rents decline sharply over the past month

Bluffton rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bluffton stand at $1,156 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,334 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Bluffton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Bluffton over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in South Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Bluffton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Bluffton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bluffton is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bluffton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,334 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% decline in Bluffton.
    • While rents in Bluffton fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bluffton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Bluffton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

