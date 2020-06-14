31 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bluffton, SC

AL
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
53 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,370
897 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
728 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
Results within 1 mile of Bluffton

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
897 Fording Island Rd
897 Fording Island Rd, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
First Floor 1 Bedroom w/ Stainless Appliances - Available June 2020 Renovated first floor condo. Newer Stainless appliances and flooring. The unit backs up to the woods. One bedroom, one full bathroom with walk in closet in master bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
100 Kensington Blvd #103
100 Kensington Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
100 Kensington Blvd #103 Available 06/19/20 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Condo Available 6/19 ~ AiM - This bright and airy 1BR/1BA is Available Now. The 700 sq ft condo includes all appliances and a private patio.
Results within 5 miles of Bluffton
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,068
842 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Last updated June 9 at 03:24pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
759 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.
Results within 10 miles of Bluffton
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Pine Gardens
60 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
807 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Victory Heights
8 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
790 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
716 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
12 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$994
786 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Eastside
18 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
745 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Downtown Savannah
31 Units Available
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
80 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1202 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Yamacraw Village
171 Units Available
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
810 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
15 West Jones Street
15 West Jones Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
725 sqft
Have your morning coffee in the bank of bay windows overlooking the best block of Jones St. Across from SCAD Security off Bull Street, it is the most central of all Jones St.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
321 Abercorn Street Unit 110
321 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
780 sqft
1 BED | 1.5 BATH | HISTORIC DISTRICT | FULLY FURNISHED - Beautiful corner loft apartment in the coveted Lafayette building.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
120 E Charlton Ln
120 East Charlton Lane, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
600 sqft
1 BED | 1 BATH | SHORT TERM | EXECUTIVE RENTAL | HISTORIC DISTRICT - Cozy Carriage House on Charlton Lane with views of Lafayette Square. Furnished One Bedroom One Bath apartment in the heart of the historic district.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
165 West Bay Street Unit 302
165 West Bay Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1475 sqft
Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo - Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo. Includes 1 City Garage indoor parking space. Living room.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
101 Barnard St. Unit 305
101 Barnard St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
956 sqft
Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo - Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
27 E. Jones Lane
27 East Jones Lane, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
Fully furnished studio apartment - Rent includes electric, water/trash/refuse and basic cable. No smoking. No pets. Minimum of 6 months lease. Hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer. Dishwasher. (RLNE3613079)

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
11 W. York St. Unit 206
11 W York St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1262 sqft
Live the Life in Downtown Savannah - In this amazing fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo overlooking Wright Square. Open living, dining and kitchen area. Hardwood floors. 1 off street parking space.

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
3103 Walden Park Drive
3103 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
678 sqft
3103 Walden park Drive Savannah, GA 31410 1BR, 1BA Condo @ Mercer Point! First Floor! Screened Porch! View of privacy buffer on back of building 3! Small office niche'! Includes Washer/Dryer! Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent! Rent: $925

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
217 E Charlton Street
217 East Charlton Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
Virtual tour available! Spacious one bedroom penthouse just off of Lafayette Square. This fully furnished unit has been thoughtfully designed with beautiful furniture and comfy beds.
Rent Report
Bluffton

June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report. Bluffton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bluffton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bluffton rents decline sharply over the past month

Bluffton rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bluffton stand at $1,156 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,334 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Bluffton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Bluffton over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in South Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Bluffton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Bluffton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bluffton is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bluffton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,334 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% decline in Bluffton.
    • While rents in Bluffton fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bluffton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Bluffton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

