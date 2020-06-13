Apartment List
55 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bluffton, SC

Finding an apartment in Bluffton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
56 Units Available
56 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,370
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
23 3rd Avenue
23 3rd Ave, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1452 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in the HIGHLY DESIRABLE Bluffton Park Community! - Absolute Island Management is proud to present a turnkey move in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5- bathroom home in Bluffton Park. This corner lot home is very spacious.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2 Evening Tide Way
2 Evening Tide Way, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2137 sqft
2 Evening Tide Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Updated Home in The Haven - Furnished - Available in August - Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, den, two-bathroom home in the gated and intimate active-adult community of The Haven in New Riverside.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
34 Hidden Lakes Lane
34 Hidden Lakes Lane, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1831 sqft
34 Hidden Lakes Lane Available 07/01/20 Hidden Lakes - 4 Bed Home Hardwood Floors and Lots of Room - Available 7/1 ~ AiM - We are thrilled to present this one of a kind property.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1 Tanners Crossing
1 Tanners Crossing, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2350 sqft
1 Tanners Crossing Available 07/15/20 Former Model Home on Corner Lot in Heritage New Riverside, ....
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Woodbridge, Unit 110 - Fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located in the Reserve at Woodbridge in Bluffton.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3 Regent Ave.
3 Regent Avenue, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1940 sqft
3 Regent Ave. Available 06/15/20 Charleston-Style Home, Recently Updated and Ready to Rent in Westbury - Charleston-style home in Westbury Park featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
100 Kensington Blvd #103
100 Kensington Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Kensington Blvd #103 Available 06/19/20 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Condo Available 6/19 ~ AiM - This bright and airy 1BR/1BA is Available Now. The 700 sq ft condo includes all appliances and a private patio.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
24 Chiswick Way
24 Chiswick Way, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
2000 sqft
24 Chiswick Way Available 07/13/20 Southern dream home located in Westbury Park! 3 bed, 2.5 bath! - Southern dream home! This beautiful, two story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the gated Westbury Park community.
20 Units Available
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,071
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1531 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2528 Freshwater Lane
2528 Freshwater Lane, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1974 sqft
2528 Freshwater Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful, Upgraded Sun City Home - Newer home in Sun City! Two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a loft. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5 Wild Turkey Run
5 Wild Turkey Run, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1840 sqft
Bluffton - Located on an oversized lot in Bluffton off Sawmill Creek Road. Hardwood flooring in main living area. Renovated master bedroom and bath. Storage shed. NO PETS (RLNE3960604)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older)
7 Sunbeam Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) Available 10/01/20 Furnished Sun City Home w/ Golf Cart - Available for rent October to December 31, 2020 (Sun City requires a minimum 90 day lease). Other dates may be available please inquire.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
78 Windjammer Court
78 Windjammer Ct, Hardeeville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2126 sqft
Gorgeous Newer Home in Margaritaville overlooking Latitude Lake - Unfurnished four bedroom, three bathroom home in desirable new Margaritaville community.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3 Ashepoo Drive
3 Ashepoo Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1326 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rivers End - Cozy single story home in Rivers End with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Walk in to the spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
779 Hearthstone Drive
779 Heartstone Lake Drive, Hardeeville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1676 sqft
779 Hearthstone Drive Available 07/10/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Hearthstone Lake! Move In July 10th! - Popular May floorplan situated on a quiet lagoon in the quiet Hearthstone lakes community. Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story floorplan.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5915 N Okatie Hwy
5915 Okatie Highway, Jasper County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
Move into your own home TODAY! - Property Id: 286716 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
City Guide for Bluffton, SC

"I'm ridin down I-85 bouncin dirty / Oh that Carolina blue candy paint is purrty / I mean I'm the greatest out here spittin rap / N.O.M.B. was the first to put this city on the map." -- "Carolina Pride" by N.O.M.B.

According to that latest census in 2010, the population of Bluffton, SC, is now 12,530, and who knows how much that's going to continue to grow by over the coming decade. The city itself is found in Beaufort County, and is known as the last real coastal village in the South, with lovely natural views of the May River and an eclectic Old Town district. Right on the Atlantic coast, the city is reachable by Route 278 coming off Interstate 95 heading south. The larger city of Savannah is within commuting distance to the south, while the settlements of Hardeeville and Ridgeland are also reachable via a short drive to the west and north. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bluffton, SC

Finding an apartment in Bluffton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

