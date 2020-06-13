55 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bluffton, SC
"I'm ridin down I-85 bouncin dirty / Oh that Carolina blue candy paint is purrty / I mean I'm the greatest out here spittin rap / N.O.M.B. was the first to put this city on the map." -- "Carolina Pride" by N.O.M.B.
According to that latest census in 2010, the population of Bluffton, SC, is now 12,530, and who knows how much that's going to continue to grow by over the coming decade. The city itself is found in Beaufort County, and is known as the last real coastal village in the South, with lovely natural views of the May River and an eclectic Old Town district. Right on the Atlantic coast, the city is reachable by Route 278 coming off Interstate 95 heading south. The larger city of Savannah is within commuting distance to the south, while the settlements of Hardeeville and Ridgeland are also reachable via a short drive to the west and north. See more
Finding an apartment in Bluffton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.