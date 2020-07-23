/
Jasper County
191 Apartments for rent in Jasper County, SC
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,044
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
5915 N Okatie Hwy
5915 Okatie Highway, Jasper County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
Move into your own home TODAY! - Property Id: 286716 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
779 Hearthstone Drive
779 Heartstone Lake Drive, Hardeeville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1676 sqft
3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Hearthstone Lake! Move In July 10th! - Popular May floorplan situated on a quiet lagoon in the quiet Hearthstone lakes community. Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story floorplan.
75 Freemans Loop
75 Freemans Loop, Hardeeville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1776 sqft
Beautiful home in centrally located Hearthstone Lakes. Three bedroom/2 bath home offers an open floor plan with an abundance of living space. Spacious fenced in back yard. Available now.
169 A Azalea Drive
169 Azalea Dr, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2045 sqft
Hampton Pointe - Located in Hampton Pointe - Patio level townhouse. Nine foot ceilings throughout. Large great room, formal dining room, study. Living room and master bedroom open to covered patio. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Jasper County
105 Commodore Dupont St
105 Commodore Dupont Street, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1151 sqft
105 Commodore Dupont St Available 08/14/20 Lovely 2bd 2ba house with beautiful upgrades and big screened porch in Sun City - Beautiful upgrades throughout this cul de sac home include hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances,
108 Commodore Dupont Street
108 Commodore Dupont Street, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
Lovely Sun City (+55 years old community) 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac - This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is freshly painted and in immaculate condition. Located close to the front of Sun City on a quiet cul-de-sac.
107 Commodore Dupont St.
107 Commodore Dupont Street, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1480 sqft
107 Commodore Dupont St.
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older)
7 Sunbeam Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) Available 10/01/20 Furnished Sun City Home w/ Golf Cart - Available for rent October to December 31, 2020 (Sun City requires a minimum 90 day lease). Other dates may be available please inquire.
3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End
3 Capers Creek Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
MOVE IN READY. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath (1,264 sq. ft) with 1 car attached garage home for rent in the Rivers End Community of Okatie, SC. This area is a perfect location between Hilton Head Island and Beaufort, SC! Small dog allowed per owners approval.
Results within 5 miles of Jasper County
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,115
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Azure Cove
1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1115 sqft
We welcome you to check out our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that everyday vacation vibe you've been looking for, all just minutes from
Kessler Point Apartment Homes
901 Kessler Ct, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1115 sqft
Welcome to our apartments in Garden City, GA! When you call Kessler Point home, you’ll quickly come to love the natural wooded environment surrounding these Georgia apartments.
The Arbors
4035 Kessler Ave, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1295 sqft
Check out our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! The Arbors is designed with your comfort and enjoyment in mind. Check out these stunning photos to see for yourself.
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Chatham Parkway
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$891
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1385 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Downtown Savannah
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
998 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,254
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Downtown Savannah
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,462
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Some of the colleges located in the Jasper County area include Augusta Technical College, Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, Charleston Southern University, and College of Charleston.
