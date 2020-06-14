37 Apartments for rent in Bluffton, SC with garage
"I'm ridin down I-85 bouncin dirty / Oh that Carolina blue candy paint is purrty / I mean I'm the greatest out here spittin rap / N.O.M.B. was the first to put this city on the map." -- "Carolina Pride" by N.O.M.B.
According to that latest census in 2010, the population of Bluffton, SC, is now 12,530, and who knows how much that's going to continue to grow by over the coming decade. The city itself is found in Beaufort County, and is known as the last real coastal village in the South, with lovely natural views of the May River and an eclectic Old Town district. Right on the Atlantic coast, the city is reachable by Route 278 coming off Interstate 95 heading south. The larger city of Savannah is within commuting distance to the south, while the settlements of Hardeeville and Ridgeland are also reachable via a short drive to the west and north. See more
Bluffton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.