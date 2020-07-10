Apartment List
/
SC
/
bluffton
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:37 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Bluffton, SC with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
43 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 24 at 06:32pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 24 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
100 Kensington Blvd # 1015
100 Kensington Blvd, Bluffton, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$927
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Kensington Blvd # 1015 Available 08/17/20 Incredible 1 bed, 1 bath condo in the Estates at Westbury Park! - This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom villa-style condo features a spacious, open living area with french doors that lead to a balcony overlooking

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
123 Pinecrest Circle
123 Pinecrest Circle, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pinecrest - 3 Bedroom + Bonus/4th Bedroom with massive tiled sunroom on golf course - This Huntington model has all the upgrades. There are vaulted ceilings everywhere with upgraded ceiling fans.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
2170 Blakers Blvd
2170 Blakers Boulevard, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2170 Blakers Blvd Available 07/17/20 2170 BLAKERS BLVD - SPACIOUS MILL CREEK HOME FOR RENT - Located in a desirable community of Mill Creek at Cypress Ridge, close to schools, shopping, & dining in Bluffton.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1 Tanners Crossing
1 Tanners Crossing, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Tanners Crossing Available 07/15/20 Former Model Home on Corner Lot in Heritage New Riverside, ....
Results within 1 mile of Bluffton

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
24 Chiswick Way
24 Chiswick Way, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
2000 sqft
Southern dream home located in Westbury Park! 3 bed, 2.5 bath! - Southern dream home! This beautiful, two story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the gated Westbury Park community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
897 Fording Island Rd. #1709
897 Fording Island Rd, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 Available 08/01/20 Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo at Plantation Point - Two bedroom, two bathroom first floor condo conveniently located in Plantation Point.
Results within 5 miles of Bluffton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Results within 10 miles of Bluffton
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,462
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
11 Units Available
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
21 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,235
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
73 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
510 East McDonough Street
510 East Mcdonough Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2700 sqft
Adjacent to Crawford Square, this unfurnished townhouse comprises the 1st and 2nd floors of a beautiful 20 year old home in the center of the Northern Downtown Historic District. A block from The Habersham School and St.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
289 Ceasar Place
289 Ceasar Place, Hilton Head Island, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2142 sqft
289 Ceasar Place - 289 Ceasar Available 08/14/20 289 CEASAR PLACE - NORTH-END TOWNHOME WITH LAGOON VIEWS - Allenwood townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, three stories, lots of balconies and upgrades with lagoon views.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2 Cutty Sark Road
2 Cuttysark Road, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2363 sqft
Large all brick home available in the Seagate subdivision. All new flooring throughout. Brand new stainless steel stove. Stainless steel fridge.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Benjamin Van Clark Park
1110 E Anderson Street
1110 E Anderson St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2744 sqft
Large 3 bedroom/2 bathroom upstairs unit for rent. Separate living room and dining room, and a balcony in the front and back. Unit has washer and dryer as well as a dishwasher. Convenient location, just minutes from downtown Savannah.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
208 E Jones Street
208 East Jones Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1152 sqft
Look upon picturesque Jones Street from on a wrought iron balcony located in this spacious yet charming one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms condo.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
507 Price Street
507 Price Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1240 sqft
Great Location on price st! This Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with courtyard and parking just bring your clothes and tv! Located near SCAD and walking distance to downtown! Washer & Dryer Included!

July 2020 Bluffton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bluffton Rent Report. Bluffton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bluffton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Bluffton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bluffton Rent Report. Bluffton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bluffton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bluffton rents declined moderately over the past month

Bluffton rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bluffton stand at $1,153 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,331 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Bluffton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Bluffton over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.7%, and 1.0%, respectively).

    Bluffton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Bluffton, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bluffton is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bluffton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,331 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bluffton fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bluffton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Bluffton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bluffton 1 BedroomsBluffton 2 BedroomsBluffton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBluffton 3 BedroomsBluffton Apartments with Balcony
    Bluffton Apartments with GarageBluffton Apartments with GymBluffton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBluffton Apartments with ParkingBluffton Apartments with Pool
    Bluffton Apartments with Washer-DryerBluffton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBluffton Furnished ApartmentsBluffton Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Savannah, GAPooler, GABeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
    Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC
    Bloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of South Carolina-BeaufortSavannah College of Art and Design
    Savannah State University
    Armstrong State University