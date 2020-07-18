All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

832 N HUTTON STREET

832 Hutton Street · (267) 535-2660
Location

832 Hutton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Belmont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Welcome to this charming, renovated home in the heart of Belmont! Conveniently located only a few miles from Center City and about a mile from University City. Enjoy easy access to I-76, as well as many public transportation routes. This home features a recently installed forced heating system, as well as a new roof! The spacious, eat-in kitchen includes a gas range, built-in microwave, double door refrigerator, and dishwasher. The upstairs includes 2 large bedrooms with plenty of natural light, as well as a recently renovated bathroom with modern fixtures. The basement includes a full-size washer and dryer, and the gated patio is perfect for enjoying a cup of tea in the morning. Located just minutes from the Philadelphia Zoo, Please Touch Museum, Fairmount Park, Aldi and the University City shopping district; you will always find something to do here! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 N HUTTON STREET have any available units?
832 N HUTTON STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 N HUTTON STREET have?
Some of 832 N HUTTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 N HUTTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
832 N HUTTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 N HUTTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 832 N HUTTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 832 N HUTTON STREET offer parking?
No, 832 N HUTTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 832 N HUTTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 N HUTTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 N HUTTON STREET have a pool?
No, 832 N HUTTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 832 N HUTTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 832 N HUTTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 832 N HUTTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 N HUTTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
