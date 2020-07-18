832 N HUTTON STREET

Amenities

Welcome to this charming, renovated home in the heart of Belmont! Conveniently located only a few miles from Center City and about a mile from University City. Enjoy easy access to I-76, as well as many public transportation routes. This home features a recently installed forced heating system, as well as a new roof! The spacious, eat-in kitchen includes a gas range, built-in microwave, double door refrigerator, and dishwasher. The upstairs includes 2 large bedrooms with plenty of natural light, as well as a recently renovated bathroom with modern fixtures. The basement includes a full-size washer and dryer, and the gated patio is perfect for enjoying a cup of tea in the morning. Located just minutes from the Philadelphia Zoo, Please Touch Museum, Fairmount Park, Aldi and the University City shopping district; you will always find something to do here! Schedule a showing today!