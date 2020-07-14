Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments. Boasting front porches with tall, white pillars, balconies with wrought iron railings, and stone foundations, the historically certified buildings are shaded by large, old trees, and surrounded by the privately-owned mansions of a quiet, historic section of Germantown.



Inside the three-story buildings are 36 one-bedroom apartments with very large living rooms. Most have handsome hardwood floors, and some boast a front balcony… and a working fireplace! The larger units also have a private dining room. Contemporary features are found in the units, too, like an intercom entry system for your peace-of-mind, and, for your entertainment, the cable-ready hook-ups.



