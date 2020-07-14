All apartments in Philadelphia
Wayne Walnut
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 AM

Wayne Walnut

6101 Wayne Avenue · (215) 978-9207
Location

6101 Wayne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
West Central Germantown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 · Avail. Aug 15

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wayne Walnut.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments. Boasting front porches with tall, white pillars, balconies with wrought iron railings, and stone foundations, the historically certified buildings are shaded by large, old trees, and surrounded by the privately-owned mansions of a quiet, historic section of Germantown.

Inside the three-story buildings are 36 one-bedroom apartments with very large living rooms. Most have handsome hardwood floors, and some boast a front balcony… and a working fireplace! The larger units also have a private dining room. Contemporary features are found in the units, too, like an intercom entry system for your peace-of-mind, and, for your entertainment, the cable-ready hook-ups.

(RLNE2012362)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Deposit: First, Last and Security Rent Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25.00 per month
restrictions: Weight limit: 35 lbs
Dogs
rent: $25.00 per month
restrictions: 35 lbs
Cats
fee: $150
rent: $25
restrictions: 35 lbs
Parking Details: . .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wayne Walnut have any available units?
Wayne Walnut has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Wayne Walnut have?
Some of Wayne Walnut's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wayne Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
Wayne Walnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wayne Walnut pet-friendly?
Yes, Wayne Walnut is pet friendly.
Does Wayne Walnut offer parking?
No, Wayne Walnut does not offer parking.
Does Wayne Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wayne Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wayne Walnut have a pool?
No, Wayne Walnut does not have a pool.
Does Wayne Walnut have accessible units?
No, Wayne Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does Wayne Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, Wayne Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
