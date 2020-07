Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator bathtub fireplace Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park doorman elevator gym green community parking playground pool bike storage garage hot tub package receiving sauna valet service cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Soaring 22 stories over the intersection of Center City’s cultural and residential districts, The Atlantic offers unrivaled craftsmanship and sophistication in a historic beaux arts apartment building. Completely reimagined from the inside out by starchitect Rafael Vinoly, The Atlantic heralds the arrival of Billionaire’s Row residences and lifestyle amenities to Philadelphia.Grown up spaces reflect the collective wisdom of the design team and epitomize modern refinement. Sustainably engineered to delight all of the senses with an unparalleled attention to detail in the indoor living environment, The Atlantic defines elegance in city living.