Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovation in Process - Be the first to call this Stunning 1 bedroom home! The photos in this listing are of a recent renovation completed at this building. This space will offer central heat and air conditioning, washer dryer, and luxurious finishes. Enjoy the best that Philadelphia has to offer in this fantastic Rittenhouse Square location.



This space is located on the 4th floor and has fantastic natural light throughout.



(RLNE4758978)