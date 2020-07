Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments internet access key fob access smoke-free community

The Chocolate Works offers newly-renovated 1- and 2-bedroom apartments located just minutes from Philadelphia's vibrant Fishtown and Northern Liberties neighborhoods. These spacious Old City apartments feature exposed brick, interior wood beams and detailed cornices complimened by state-of-the art kitchens with quartz countertops, modern baths with subway tile surrounds and newly installed wood-grain textured plank flooring.



Oversized industrial windows offer captivating views of the peaceful interior courtyard, the Ben Franklin Bridge, the Delaware River and the Race Street Pier. The community is pet-friendly and provides amenities such as resident parking, a complimentary state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounge with multi-purpose room and resident library with coffee bar. Contact us today to schedule an ON DEMAND virtual tour!