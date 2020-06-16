All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 AM

4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE

4455 Driftwood Drive · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4455 Driftwood Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19129
East Falls

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Late June/Early July :~This luxurious townhome offers attached garage parking, a spacious sunny interior that spans two floors, plus an entry level hall. The first staircase leads up from the front door, or the back door through the garage, and opens up into the huge open concept living/dining space. The kitchen is separated by a granite topped bar, and boasts a clean design with stainless steel appliances. There's a half bathroom here as well. Head upstairs to the master suite, two other bedrooms, and the bathroom. The master bedroom has a sitting area, walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and a large shower with glass doors. There's a laundry closet on this level as well, for added convenience.About the Neighborhood:~You'll love the privacy and peaceful setting that this community offers, but the best feature is how conveniently located it is! Just off Ridge Ave, on the border of East Falls, Wissahickon and Manayunk, with easy access to i-76, Kelly Drive, the Schuylkill River Trail, Wissahickon Park, and all the iconic shops, dining, and fitness centers along Manayunk's Main Street. Manayunk holds year-round festivals and local events for all ages like the "StrEAT" Food Festival, Manayunk Arts Festival, Restaurant Week, Hidden River Blues Festival, and more! This location is great for students, commuters, and those who want to be near the city without the bustle.Lease Terms:~Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet, ADT alarm system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
