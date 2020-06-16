4455 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system gym parking garage internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Late June/Early July :~This luxurious townhome offers attached garage parking, a spacious sunny interior that spans two floors, plus an entry level hall. The first staircase leads up from the front door, or the back door through the garage, and opens up into the huge open concept living/dining space. The kitchen is separated by a granite topped bar, and boasts a clean design with stainless steel appliances. There's a half bathroom here as well. Head upstairs to the master suite, two other bedrooms, and the bathroom. The master bedroom has a sitting area, walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and a large shower with glass doors. There's a laundry closet on this level as well, for added convenience.About the Neighborhood:~You'll love the privacy and peaceful setting that this community offers, but the best feature is how conveniently located it is! Just off Ridge Ave, on the border of East Falls, Wissahickon and Manayunk, with easy access to i-76, Kelly Drive, the Schuylkill River Trail, Wissahickon Park, and all the iconic shops, dining, and fitness centers along Manayunk's Main Street. Manayunk holds year-round festivals and local events for all ages like the "StrEAT" Food Festival, Manayunk Arts Festival, Restaurant Week, Hidden River Blues Festival, and more! This location is great for students, commuters, and those who want to be near the city without the bustle.Lease Terms:~Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet, ADT alarm system.