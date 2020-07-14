Tomlinson Court Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes. Sit on a park bench in a green court studded with street lamps and enjoy the sense of community in this neatly landscaped and well-maintained complex where mail is delivered personally to the front door of every apartment.



But don't let the quiet ambiance mislead you. Tomlinson Court is convenient to all your needs. Located just off Bustleton Avenue, Red Lion Road and Roosevelt Boulevard, it's within walking distance to shopping – including two supermarkets and B.J. Wholesale – restaurants, banks, and public transportation!