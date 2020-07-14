Tomlinson Court Apartments

Amenities
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes. Sit on a park bench in a green court studded with street lamps and enjoy the sense of community in this neatly landscaped and well-maintained complex where mail is delivered personally to the front door of every apartment.
But don't let the quiet ambiance mislead you. Tomlinson Court is convenient to all your needs. Located just off Bustleton Avenue, Red Lion Road and Roosevelt Boulevard, it's within walking distance to shopping – including two supermarkets and B.J. Wholesale – restaurants, banks, and public transportation!