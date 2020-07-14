All apartments in Philadelphia
Tomlinson Court Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 AM

Tomlinson Court Apartments

1760 Tomlinson Rd · (215) 999-8816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19116
Somerton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1760 Tomlinson Road Apt B4A · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tomlinson Court Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes. Sit on a park bench in a green court studded with street lamps and enjoy the sense of community in this neatly landscaped and well-maintained complex where mail is delivered personally to the front door of every apartment.

But don't let the quiet ambiance mislead you. Tomlinson Court is convenient to all your needs. Located just off Bustleton Avenue, Red Lion Road and Roosevelt Boulevard, it's within walking distance to shopping – including two supermarkets and B.J. Wholesale – restaurants, banks, and public transportation!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No dogs allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tomlinson Court Apartments have any available units?
Tomlinson Court Apartments has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Tomlinson Court Apartments have?
Some of Tomlinson Court Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tomlinson Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tomlinson Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tomlinson Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tomlinson Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tomlinson Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tomlinson Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Tomlinson Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tomlinson Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tomlinson Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Tomlinson Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Tomlinson Court Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Tomlinson Court Apartments has accessible units.
Does Tomlinson Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tomlinson Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
