east falls
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:55 PM
1180 Apartments for rent in East Falls, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
5 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
25 Units Available
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,236
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2979 W School House Lane
2979 West School House Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
850 sqft
Prepare yourself to be amazed by our beautiful park like estate. With amenities such as an indoor pool/jacuzzi, gym and a beautiful view of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3479 Bowman St Unit 2
3479 Bowman Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1000 sqft
Rustic 3 BR/1 Bath Apartment in East Falls! You'll find the best of both worlds in East Falls while living in luxury in a well-connected community. The residents are active, vibrant, and friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
4251 RIDGE AVENUE
4251 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3177 sqft
4 bed 2 full bath bi-level apartment available now. Located in the heart of the Ridge Ave corridor in the desirable East Falls neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
4000 GYPSY LANE
4000 Gypsy Lane, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
976 sqft
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/B4tlivCF62Y Welcome to Gypsy Lane Condos. Unit 214 is a 2 bedroom layout, with one very large bedroom with generous closet space, and a second bedroom that functions best as a nursery or office.
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
3324 Arnold Street
3324 Arnold Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
This beautiful East Falls home is one that needs to be seen. 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths, this is the perfect home for any group. Property has hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
4817 RIDGE AVENUE
4817 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/B8khj_OrLQI Renovated 3 bedroom porch-front house available July 1, located between East Falls and Main St Manayunk. Large living room leads to separate dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
3413 CRESSON STREET
3413 Cresson Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
East Falls 1 bedroom apartment with central air, dishwasher and hardwood floors available for immediate move in. Spacious, open-concept living room/dining room/kitchen. Unit is located on the ground floor. Large bedroom with oversized closet.
Results within 1 mile of East Falls
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$985
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
152 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
45 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$914
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,177
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
20 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
61 Units Available
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,115
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
3 Units Available
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Scotts Mills is a unique, mixed- use community featuring loft-style apartments, artist studios and commerical space. It's conveniently located in East Falls, less than 5 miles from Center City, Philadelphia.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 30 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Hill Apartments
5115 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$967
560 sqft
Birchwood Hill Apartments is nestled within the tree-lined neighborhood of historic Germantown.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
192 Units Available
335 Bala
335 Righters Ferry Road, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1134 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! We provide all the space, comfort, and benefits of owning your own home, without the worry and the upkeep.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 06:55pm
3 Units Available
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
960 sqft
Located close to Fairmount Park and its biking and jogging trails. Minutes away from downtown Philadelphia. Units feature stainless steel appliances, a fully equipped kitchen and granite counters.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
The Willows at Wissahickon
549 W Manheim St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$974
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short walk to public transit, including bus, rail and trolley. Community is pet friendly and has laundry and parking. Units feature extra storage, carpet and air conditioning.
Verified
Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Rock Hill
205 Rock St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
725 sqft
Stylish homes with open floor plans and new appliances. Exercise in the fitness center when free. Minutes from SEPTA bus and rail stops. Near Saint Joseph's University and La Salle University. By Fairmount Park.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
A fabulous English Tudor complex in historic Germantown, English Manor offers 70 spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in two four-story elevator buildings. A beautifully landscaped front courtyard sets the quiet ambiance of English Manor.
