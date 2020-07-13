All apartments in Philadelphia
Canterbury Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

Canterbury Apartments

33 E Roumfort Rd · (215) 607-7482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 E Roumfort Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19119
East Mount Airy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit F-1 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit H-4 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit J-1 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canterbury Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
oven
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Experience the intersection of Suburban and Urban living at Canterbury Apartments, located in the leafy Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia. Just a stone&rsquo;s throw from Septa Regional Rail and easily accessible to routes 76, 309, 476 and the PA Turnpike, this fabulous location is just one of Canterbury's many attributes. Canterbury Apartments is comprised of 2 bedroom townhomes with private entrances, private garages and a charming neighborhood feel. Beautifully landscaped, teeming with greenery and directly across the street from the beautiful greenspace of the New Covenant Church campus, it&rsquo;s easy to forget you&rsquo;re in the city of Philadelphia. Also featuring such amenities as the wildly popular Zip Car, Canterbury Apartments is an amazing place to call home. Call or stop by our leasing office today and see what Canterbury Apartments has in store for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $64.00 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: Storage in basement

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canterbury Apartments have any available units?
Canterbury Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Canterbury Apartments have?
Some of Canterbury Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canterbury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Canterbury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canterbury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Canterbury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Canterbury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Canterbury Apartments offers parking.
Does Canterbury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Canterbury Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Canterbury Apartments have a pool?
No, Canterbury Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Canterbury Apartments have accessible units?
No, Canterbury Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Canterbury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canterbury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
