Amenities

Unit Amenities oven air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal package receiving

Experience the intersection of Suburban and Urban living at Canterbury Apartments, located in the leafy Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia. Just a stone’s throw from Septa Regional Rail and easily accessible to routes 76, 309, 476 and the PA Turnpike, this fabulous location is just one of Canterbury's many attributes. Canterbury Apartments is comprised of 2 bedroom townhomes with private entrances, private garages and a charming neighborhood feel. Beautifully landscaped, teeming with greenery and directly across the street from the beautiful greenspace of the New Covenant Church campus, it’s easy to forget you’re in the city of Philadelphia. Also featuring such amenities as the wildly popular Zip Car, Canterbury Apartments is an amazing place to call home. Call or stop by our leasing office today and see what Canterbury Apartments has in store for you!