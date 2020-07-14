Midtown Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator on-site laundry

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!



This newly renovated historic building features bright, spacious apartments, huge windows, plentiful closet space, newly remodeled kitchens, and incredible views of the city.



Known for its popular restaurants and nightlife spots, Midtown Philadelphia is a fun and exciting place to live. Just steps away from some of Philadelphia’s best culinary experiences, you will revel in the hustle and bustle of Center City life!