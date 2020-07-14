All apartments in Philadelphia
Midtown Apartments
Midtown Apartments

1218 Walnut St · (267) 318-4907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1218 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

Studio

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 503 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,465

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 702 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,515

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midtown Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

This newly renovated historic building features bright, spacious apartments, huge windows, plentiful closet space, newly remodeled kitchens, and incredible views of the city.

Known for its popular restaurants and nightlife spots, Midtown Philadelphia is a fun and exciting place to live. Just steps away from some of Philadelphia’s best culinary experiences, you will revel in the hustle and bustle of Center City life!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions; 75lb weight limit
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 75 lbs limit
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $25
Parking Details: . No parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Midtown Apartments have any available units?
Midtown Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Midtown Apartments have?
Some of Midtown Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midtown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Midtown Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midtown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Midtown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Midtown Apartments offer parking?
No, Midtown Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Midtown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Midtown Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Midtown Apartments have a pool?
No, Midtown Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Midtown Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Midtown Apartments has accessible units.
Does Midtown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Midtown Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
