Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:34 AM

38 N FRONT STREET

38 North Front Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

38 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*A spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Old City's~Winne Building, just steps from the best bars, restaurants and retail in the neighborhood, several historic landmarks, Race and Cherry Street Piers, Penn's Landing and more! This unit features~a beautiful mix of original industrial details such as exposed brick, restored hardwood floors, central air/heat and a modern kitchen with granite countertops, tiled backsplash, garbage disposal, hidden dishwasher, and stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and gas cooking stove/oven. The bathroom features a standing glass shower, sleek glass vanity top and a cubby shelf system for extra storage. The bedroom includes wall sconces for some bedtime reading and a large closet with a built in shelving system. Additional closet space is located in the entry forer along with the washer/dryer closet. The condo building also includes a common area, elevator, mail room and no move in fee! *Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 N FRONT STREET have any available units?
38 N FRONT STREET has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 N FRONT STREET have?
Some of 38 N FRONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 N FRONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
38 N FRONT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 N FRONT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 N FRONT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 38 N FRONT STREET offer parking?
No, 38 N FRONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 38 N FRONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 N FRONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 N FRONT STREET have a pool?
No, 38 N FRONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 38 N FRONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 38 N FRONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 38 N FRONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 N FRONT STREET has units with dishwashers.
