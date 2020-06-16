38 N FRONT STREET

Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*A spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Old City's~Winne Building, just steps from the best bars, restaurants and retail in the neighborhood, several historic landmarks, Race and Cherry Street Piers, Penn's Landing and more! This unit features~a beautiful mix of original industrial details such as exposed brick, restored hardwood floors, central air/heat and a modern kitchen with granite countertops, tiled backsplash, garbage disposal, hidden dishwasher, and stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and gas cooking stove/oven. The bathroom features a standing glass shower, sleek glass vanity top and a cubby shelf system for extra storage. The bedroom includes wall sconces for some bedtime reading and a large closet with a built in shelving system. Additional closet space is located in the entry forer along with the washer/dryer closet. The condo building also includes a common area, elevator, mail room and no move in fee! *Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee