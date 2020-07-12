All apartments in Philadelphia
Heatherwood Apartments

9200 Bustleton Ave · (215) 607-7713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9200 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115
Bustleton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heatherwood Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
Heatherwood Apartments welcomes you to a lifestyle of comfort and convenience in the heart of Northeast Philadelphia. With four different apartments to choose from, it's easy to find the home that is perfect for you. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Heatherwoods ideal central location allows residents to get to work or out to play quickly from nearby Route 1, the PA Turnpike, I-95. Shopping, dining, schools, recreation and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 for anyone over 18
Deposit: Security deposit is one full month rent
Move-in Fees: no
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $250
fee: non refundable
limit: 1
rent: $25 a month
restrictions: Domestic cats only
Parking Details: On site.
Storage Details: none

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heatherwood Apartments have any available units?
Heatherwood Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Heatherwood Apartments have?
Some of Heatherwood Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heatherwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Heatherwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heatherwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Heatherwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Heatherwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Heatherwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Heatherwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heatherwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heatherwood Apartments have a pool?
No, Heatherwood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Heatherwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Heatherwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Heatherwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heatherwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
