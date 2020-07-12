Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry

Heatherwood Apartments welcomes you to a lifestyle of comfort and convenience in the heart of Northeast Philadelphia. With four different apartments to choose from, it's easy to find the home that is perfect for you. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Heatherwoods ideal central location allows residents to get to work or out to play quickly from nearby Route 1, the PA Turnpike, I-95. Shopping, dining, schools, recreation and public transportation are all within walking distance.