9200 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Bustleton
Price and availability
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heatherwood Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
Heatherwood Apartments welcomes you to a lifestyle of comfort and convenience in the heart of Northeast Philadelphia. With four different apartments to choose from, it's easy to find the home that is perfect for you. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Heatherwoods ideal central location allows residents to get to work or out to play quickly from nearby Route 1, the PA Turnpike, I-95. Shopping, dining, schools, recreation and public transportation are all within walking distance.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 for anyone over 18
Deposit: Security deposit is one full month rent
Move-in Fees: no
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $250
fee: non refundable
limit: 1
rent: $25 a month
restrictions: Domestic cats only
Parking Details: On site.
Storage Details: none
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Heatherwood Apartments have any available units?
Heatherwood Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.