Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance e-payments package receiving

Donna Court Apartments – suburban living with city conveniences. Donna Court is located in the trendy Manyunk/Roxborough Section of Philadelphia. Enjoy an ideal lifestyle with transportation, shopping, entertainment, malls and Main Street in Manayunk. Steps to Manayunk and just 15 minutes to Center City Philadelphia, our supreme location offers the convenience of suburban amenities with the luxuries of city living. Dine at one of Manayunk’s top restaurants before heading into Center City for a night of premier entertainment. Stroll through Manayunk’s trendy Main Street located within walking distance of Donna Court.