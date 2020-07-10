Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Donna Court Apartments.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
package receiving
Donna Court Apartments – suburban living with city conveniences. Donna Court is located in the trendy Manyunk/Roxborough Section of Philadelphia. Enjoy an ideal lifestyle with transportation, shopping, entertainment, malls and Main Street in Manayunk. Steps to Manayunk and just 15 minutes to Center City Philadelphia, our supreme location offers the convenience of suburban amenities with the luxuries of city living. Dine at one of Manayunk’s top restaurants before heading into Center City for a night of premier entertainment. Stroll through Manayunk’s trendy Main Street located within walking distance of Donna Court.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: $200 hold deposit
Move-in Fees: First month rent and security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Storage Details: Storage space in basement
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
