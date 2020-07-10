All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Donna Court Apartments

631 Dupont St · (215) 876-0379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

631 Dupont St, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-203 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit B-104 · Avail. now

$1,178

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit D-202 · Avail. now

$1,178

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-203 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,256

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Donna Court Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
package receiving
Donna Court Apartments &ndash; suburban living with city conveniences. Donna Court is located in the trendy Manyunk/Roxborough Section of Philadelphia. &nbsp;Enjoy an ideal lifestyle with transportation, shopping, entertainment, malls and Main Street in Manayunk. Steps to Manayunk and just 15 minutes to Center City Philadelphia, our supreme location offers the convenience of suburban amenities with the luxuries of city living. &nbsp;Dine at one of Manayunk&rsquo;s top restaurants before heading into Center City for a night of premier entertainment. &nbsp;Stroll through Manayunk&rsquo;s trendy Main Street located within walking distance of Donna Court.&nbsp;

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: $200 hold deposit
Move-in Fees: First month rent and security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Storage Details: Storage space in basement

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Donna Court Apartments have any available units?
Donna Court Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Donna Court Apartments have?
Some of Donna Court Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Donna Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Donna Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Donna Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Donna Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Donna Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Donna Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Donna Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Donna Court Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Donna Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Donna Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Donna Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Donna Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Donna Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Donna Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
