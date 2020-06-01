All apartments in Philadelphia
3411 CRESSON STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:29 AM

3411 CRESSON STREET

3411 Cresson Street · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3411 Cresson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19129
East Falls

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/_oGv37HJDs4 East Falls 2 bedroom apartment with central air, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Spacious, open-concept living room/dining room/kitchen. Off street parking! Less than one block from East Falls train station. Convenient to Philadelphia University, Kelly Drive, Drexel College of Medicine, City Ave and Main Street Manayunk. Cat friendly building - no pet deposit or fee. Heat, cooking gas, & hot/cold water included in rent. Available Aug 1. Contact listing agent for applications. Good credit required. Photos and video are from a similar unit - finishes may vary slightly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 CRESSON STREET have any available units?
3411 CRESSON STREET has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 CRESSON STREET have?
Some of 3411 CRESSON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 CRESSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3411 CRESSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 CRESSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 CRESSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3411 CRESSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3411 CRESSON STREET offers parking.
Does 3411 CRESSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 CRESSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 CRESSON STREET have a pool?
No, 3411 CRESSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3411 CRESSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3411 CRESSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 CRESSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 CRESSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
