3411 CRESSON STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/_oGv37HJDs4 East Falls 2 bedroom apartment with central air, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Spacious, open-concept living room/dining room/kitchen. Off street parking! Less than one block from East Falls train station. Convenient to Philadelphia University, Kelly Drive, Drexel College of Medicine, City Ave and Main Street Manayunk. Cat friendly building - no pet deposit or fee. Heat, cooking gas, & hot/cold water included in rent. Available Aug 1. Contact listing agent for applications. Good credit required. Photos and video are from a similar unit - finishes may vary slightly.