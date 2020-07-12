All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 406 S. 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
406 S. 9th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:16 AM

406 S. 9th Street

408 S 9th St · (215) 607-6514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Washington Square West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

408 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Washington Square West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 406 S. 9th Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Now leasing newly renovated brownstones in the heart of Washington Square West!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Security Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking available- wait list at current time.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 S. 9th Street have any available units?
406 S. 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 S. 9th Street have?
Some of 406 S. 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 S. 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 S. 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 S. 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 S. 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 406 S. 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 406 S. 9th Street offers parking.
Does 406 S. 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 S. 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 S. 9th Street have a pool?
No, 406 S. 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 S. 9th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 406 S. 9th Street has accessible units.
Does 406 S. 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 S. 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 406 S. 9th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
220 South 16th Street
220 S 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
1220 Sansom Street Apartments
1220 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity