406 S. 9th Street

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Security Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking available- wait list at current time.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.