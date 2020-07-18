All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 AM

2524 CARPENTER STREET

2524 Carpenter Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2524 Carpenter Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1324 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED*~ Huge 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Graduate Hospital just minutes from the South St Bridge, Thai Square, Los Camaradas, The Sidecar, Julian Abele Park and more! As you enter the home through the vestibule, you~ll notice the living room and dining room architecturally separated by columns, recesssed lighting, built in shelving and fireplace. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops, two unique back splash designs, a garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, gas range and stainless steel dishwasher. Beyond the kitchen is the washer/dryer, a powder room and access to the patio! The finished basement offers additional space for an office or home gym plus a full bathroom. The second floor has three spacious bedrooms, each with a ceiling fan and closet space and the full bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and glass shower!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 CARPENTER STREET have any available units?
2524 CARPENTER STREET has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 CARPENTER STREET have?
Some of 2524 CARPENTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 CARPENTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2524 CARPENTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 CARPENTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2524 CARPENTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2524 CARPENTER STREET offer parking?
No, 2524 CARPENTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2524 CARPENTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 CARPENTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 CARPENTER STREET have a pool?
No, 2524 CARPENTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2524 CARPENTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2524 CARPENTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 CARPENTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 CARPENTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
