2524 CARPENTER STREET

*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED*~ Huge 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Graduate Hospital just minutes from the South St Bridge, Thai Square, Los Camaradas, The Sidecar, Julian Abele Park and more! As you enter the home through the vestibule, you~ll notice the living room and dining room architecturally separated by columns, recesssed lighting, built in shelving and fireplace. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops, two unique back splash designs, a garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, gas range and stainless steel dishwasher. Beyond the kitchen is the washer/dryer, a powder room and access to the patio! The finished basement offers additional space for an office or home gym plus a full bathroom. The second floor has three spacious bedrooms, each with a ceiling fan and closet space and the full bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and glass shower!*Sorry, no pets