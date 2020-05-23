2522 NICHOLAS STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Located on a quiet street, this two story home made with an attention to every little detail. Located in the highly desirable Brewerytown Neighborhood among numerous new constructions and recent rehab projects, this gorgeous home has 2 bedrooms + DEN and 2 Full Bathrooms. Close to Fairmount Park, Kelly Drive! No expense was spared by the builder here, that included top quality finishes to make the house stand out from the rest. This luxurious home boosting a spacious modern open concept floor plan with features including Heritage Hearth Oak Water- Resistant engineered hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and indented ceilings. First floor includes a living area, with a cozy, electric color changing fireplace, closed-in kitchen with modern Colonial Grey Matte Cabinets and white granite countertops with complete stainless steel appliances package. Energy efficient Electric Dryer and Washer are included as well. To complete space, there is a DEN behind the kitchen that can be used as a guest room, home office or a dining room. Spacious and private backyard off the bedroom provides amazing outdoor experience for hosts to entertain. The second floor offers two bright bedrooms and two beautiful tiled custom bathrooms. Spacious Master bathroom boasts custom tile, modern solid wood double vanity with granite counter tops, designer color-changing rainfall shower and modern barn doors. Second bathroom offers another beautiful vanity set and a shower. The finished basement is a great addition to the living space. You will never want to leave.*Sorry, no pets