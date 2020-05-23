All apartments in Philadelphia
2522 NICHOLAS STREET
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:22 AM

2522 NICHOLAS STREET

2522 Nicholas Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2522 Nicholas Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Located on a quiet street, this two story home made with an attention to every little detail. Located in the highly desirable Brewerytown Neighborhood among numerous new constructions and recent rehab projects, this gorgeous home has 2 bedrooms + DEN and 2 Full Bathrooms. Close to Fairmount Park, Kelly Drive! No expense was spared by the builder here, that included top quality finishes to make the house stand out from the rest. This luxurious home boosting a spacious modern open concept floor plan with features including Heritage Hearth Oak Water- Resistant engineered hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and indented ceilings. First floor includes a living area, with a cozy, electric color changing fireplace, closed-in kitchen with modern Colonial Grey Matte Cabinets and white granite countertops with complete stainless steel appliances package. Energy efficient Electric Dryer and Washer are included as well. To complete space, there is a DEN behind the kitchen that can be used as a guest room, home office or a dining room. Spacious and private backyard off the bedroom provides amazing outdoor experience for hosts to entertain. The second floor offers two bright bedrooms and two beautiful tiled custom bathrooms. Spacious Master bathroom boasts custom tile, modern solid wood double vanity with granite counter tops, designer color-changing rainfall shower and modern barn doors. Second bathroom offers another beautiful vanity set and a shower. The finished basement is a great addition to the living space. You will never want to leave.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 NICHOLAS STREET have any available units?
2522 NICHOLAS STREET has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 NICHOLAS STREET have?
Some of 2522 NICHOLAS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 NICHOLAS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2522 NICHOLAS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 NICHOLAS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2522 NICHOLAS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2522 NICHOLAS STREET offer parking?
No, 2522 NICHOLAS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2522 NICHOLAS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 NICHOLAS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 NICHOLAS STREET have a pool?
No, 2522 NICHOLAS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2522 NICHOLAS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2522 NICHOLAS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 NICHOLAS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 NICHOLAS STREET has units with dishwashers.
